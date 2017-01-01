We've been planning on supporting other offering in this space - particularly IBM's OpenWhisk[1]. If the Fission authors are here - can I ask how the two stack up? OpenWhisk's ability to write your own custom even sources seems like a leg up, as does their wider language support, but Fissions's Kubernetes foundation seems preferable. Curious how the two compare!
[0] https://github.com/Miserlou/Zappa
[1] https://developer.ibm.com/openwhisk/
> To optimize cold start overheads, Fission keeps a running pool of containers for each environment. When a request for a function comes in, Fission doesn't have to deploy a new container -- it just chooses one that's already running, copies the function into the container, loads it dynamically, and routes the request to that instance. The overhead of this process takes on the order of 100msec for NodeJS and Python functions.
100 ms of overhead is pretty steep. Google recommends a limit of twice that for the entire server response (https://developers.google.com/speed/docs/insights/Server#rec...):
> You should reduce your server response time under 200ms
Still, I've heard that AWS Lambda may run around 200 ms, so perhaps Fission is doing OK here.
But with modern progress in fast-starting compiled languages like Go and Rust, I'd love to have some easy way to supply small static binaries instead of source code. With compiled web server frameworks, it's feasible to handle over 250,000 (very simple) requests per second, or thousands of requests while Fission is trying to figure out where to send your source code. It doesn't always make sense to pay for interpreter startup overhead on every request, especially not now that compiled code is so easy.
About that 100msec overhead -- there's a bunch of optimizations yet to be done, and also we think we can reduce the median at the expense of tail latency; but for now 100msec is good enough performance for a good enough set of use cases (but of course we'd love to hear from people for whom it really doesn't work at all).
Also, we could add knobs that let you tune how long a function stays "warm", so you can tune the latency overhead vs. resource consumption trade-off.
> But with modern progress in fast-starting compiled languages like Go and Rust, I'd love to have some easy way to supply small static binaries instead of source code.
We're very interested in this use case. We're redesigning the function environment stuff right now to better support compiled languages, and allowing users to bypass the source-code level stuff is quite possible.
BTW, to be clear, for a compiled language Fission wouldn't compile source code at runtime; there would be separate build stage that would run when you add the function to fission. I'm also not sure why you say we pay interpreter startup overhead on every request (we don't).
If you were getting even 1 request per second, the container last used would remain live, so the response time would then be in line with normal responses from a typical NodeJS server running the same code.
I agree though, supplying binaries in something like Go or Rust will be a very nice addition.
Isn't that just what "regular" Kubernetes is, except that you wrap a Linux image/container around your static ELF binary? The Stack build tool for Haskell has an option for building as a Docker image, wrapped around the static Linux ELF binary that it would otherwise produce. I assume something similar exists for Go and Rust.
On slightly different note, I am still looking for a good job pattern for my use case. I run jobs on very custom docker images (including deep learning and computer vision stuff). I currently use redis queue with todo items, each pod in deployment picks up items from the queue in the loop, but I dislike some things about it. Fission is not the good fit, but I am wondering if HN community would have some suggestions. I thought about kubernetes jobs, but they have some things I don't like.
(You watch this issue if you'd like to stay up to date on progress https://github.com/fission/fission/issues/24)
