Snapchat will file for IPO next week (venturebeat.com)
Current valuations:

- Facebook: $350B

- Twitter: $15.7B

- Snapchat (projected): $20-25B

- IAC (owns Tinder): $5.45B

Interesting (and probably appropriate) that the market is pricing Snapchat closer to Twitter.

>Interesting (and probably appropriate) that the market is pricing

I'd be cautious in considering the valuation at last funding round to be "the market".

Will be interesting to see delta between next week's financials and leaked financials from 2015

A transfer of wealth to Los Angeles -- Let's hope this can help the movie industry.

Is their plan still to make money via ads in the stories?

How will Facebook's new features (basically a clone of Snapchat) affect this?

> How will Facebook's new features (basically a clone of Snapchat) affect this?

Just based on usage within my circle, I don't see FB's clone attempts affecting Snapchat at all. FB is actually starting to piss me off with all of the spammy push notifications they keep sending out. If anything they're going to lose market share from people like me uninstalling their apps.

"(name) just posted for the first time in awhile" "(name) just started a live stream".

They also sell geo/chrono filters[1].

[1] https://www.snapchat.com/on-demand

Unknown! All of these are unkowns.

hurray! March is going to be fun. September will be a good time to be selling luxury goods when the employees are able to liquidate no matter what the share price does.

What is the easiest (step by step) way to buy stocks at an initial public offering?

I bought FB on their IPO day, as a retail investor you'll not get it early, took a few hours for some to become available, so the IPO price is not what you'll pay.

Or, be a big-money account with the underwriting bank. They can get you these shares at base.

Who would be investing in it? Non-millennials?

Who else can afford to? XD

Company name is 'Snap', not Snapchat.

They do call it "Snap, inc" in the first line of the text.

