- Facebook: $350B
- Twitter: $15.7B
- Snapchat (projected): $20-25B
- IAC (owns Tinder): $5.45B
Interesting (and probably appropriate) that the market is pricing Snapchat closer to Twitter.
I'd be cautious in considering the valuation at last funding round to be "the market".
How will Facebook's new features (basically a clone of Snapchat) affect this?
Just based on usage within my circle, I don't see FB's clone attempts affecting Snapchat at all. FB is actually starting to piss me off with all of the spammy push notifications they keep sending out. If anything they're going to lose market share from people like me uninstalling their apps.
"(name) just posted for the first time in awhile"
"(name) just started a live stream".
[1] https://www.snapchat.com/on-demand
Or, be a big-money account with the underwriting bank. They can get you these shares at base.
