|
|Show HN: Feedback requested
|
1 point by nautical 15 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 1 comment | favorite
|https://lightqa.com/
I have been working on a side project and need your feedback (idea and landing website) . The website is a place where you can post QA tasks ( by specifying your website/app and steps to follow ) and testers complete those tasks (on different devices) and submit reports.
|
Guidelines
| FAQ
| Support
| API
| Security
| Lists
| Bookmarklet
| DMCA
| Apply to YC
| Contact
reply