It was banned and burnt by the Nazi's in the 1930's but significantly it was one of several books of the authors which was burnt by the US Govt. in 1956!
You are born.
The world you grow up in has no space for true liberalism.
You are 5.
The election of Ronald Reagan ushers in an era of conservative government ideologically sprung from Ayn Rand libertarianism.
You are 20.
The left says you're stuck with "market democracy." You are a consumer of politics, not an active citizen. You always were. There has been no other way in your adult lifetime.
The year is 2016. You are about 40 years old.
You might be raising children. They too have no experience of social democracy. Your bleeding-heart liberalism never stood a chance between the two political parties' flavors of neoliberalism.
The year is 2017. It's now or never. For the first time in your life, you recognize a threat to everything you have taken for granted since the moment you were born: separation of powers; an independent judiciary; the Constitution.
You look in the mirror and see a few gray hairs. Time to wake up.
