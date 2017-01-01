Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Photographs Taken of San Francisco Before It Became the Center of the Tech World (humansfromthepast.blogspot.com)
17 points by napolux 48 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 6 comments | favorite





San Francisco isn't Silicon Valley. It has never been the center of the tech world, and to whatever extent it's tech-heavy now that's less than 20 years old. These pictures act like SF was churning out silicon and code starting in the 1980s (based on the age of the pictures) which isn't even close to true or accurate.

Even during the last dot com bust it was mostly just marketing companies in sf - all the tech was south of Menlo Park.

I actually really hate that people try to retcpn SF into this visionary of technology and futurism. Almost all of that was and remains in the South Bay, as much as SF startup peeps hate to admit it.

These are beautiful pictures. Thanks for posting.

What I find interesting of them, is how little has changed. This could practically be taken now, perhaps replacing those kids with some programmers...

One thing people may not realize, one of the most beutiful areas of SF, the waterfront by the ferry building, used to have a huge multi-level highway.

Now it's one of the best looking areas of the City.

> What I find interesting of them, is how little has changed. This could practically be taken now, perhaps replacing those kids with some programmers...

One of the main reasons it's such an unaffordable place to live, they haven't built nearly enough.

I love this nostalgia. I find myself watching old movies of San Francisco just to see how the city has changed. In one of the Dirty Harry movies there's a great shot that shows the where the ballpark is now as a basically empty industrial area. Great to see how soma and the rest of the city has evolved over the years.

> Center of the Tech World

A bit of a stretch considering there's the rest of the Bay Area

Or the suburbs.

It ain't Oakland, though.

