You aren't by any chance interested in separating that, in hosting a server which gives a link to a good flickr image when given a word? I searched for something like that and in the end stayed with my ugly approach of parsing flickriver for getting a random image from a hard-coded group with a fitting topic.
Flickr already does this if you use their search API. The Flickr part of the script in my Github repo has an example.
(filed under: #getoffmylawn)
;)
I listen to Melodic Death Metal. Some of the themes in this genre are not suited to provide pictures one might want to look at. A blacklist or filter for some keywords could help here.
Would be nice if you could provide more examples for other genres.
The great (or perhaps, not, depending on what you want) thing about the Flickr search is that it picks from a set of curated photos, so it's highly unlikely you'll get an unpleasant one. However since it is picking random pictures from the internet, don't run it where you'd get into trouble if something inappropriate does manage to come up.
