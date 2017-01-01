Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Learn to Code in 2017, Get Hired, and Have Fun Along the Way (medium.com)
1 point by evantai 13 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 1 comment | favorite





I learned to "code" and have fun doing it. I don't have a job doing do it, probably never will.

It's simply not that simple.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: