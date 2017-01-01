Hacker News
Learn to Code in 2017, Get Hired, and Have Fun Along the Way
evantai
13 minutes ago
jamesmp98
5 minutes ago
I learned to "code" and have fun doing it. I don't have a job doing do it, probably never will.
It's simply not that simple.
