Penguins inspire a novel way of making sure code in smart cars does not crash (bbc.com)
12 points by rusanu 2 hours ago | 12 comments





Can someone translate this for me? Why do penguins change how software development works?

"They forage in groups and have been observed to synchronise their dives to get fish," said Prof Papadopoulos. "They also have the ability to communicate using vocalisations and possibly convey information about food resources."

"This solution has generic elements which can be abstracted and be used to solve other problems," he said, "such as determining the integrity of software components needed to reach the high safety requirements of a modern car."

By mimicking penguin behaviour in a testing system which seeks the safest ways to arrange code instead of shoals of fish, it becomes possible to slowly zero in on the best way for that software to be structured.

... What?

This whole article feels like it was written by AI. I think it means that the software rearranges code blocks to minimize the number of errors?

And the article doesn't appear to have any links with further technical detail. As given, I'd say it amounts to clickbait.

Or birdbait.

Hopefully there is a point that is either beyond the author, or the audience they imagined reading the article.

Relevant publication: http://ieeexplore.ieee.org/document/7397214/?reload=true Can aquatic flightless birds allocate Automotive Safety requirements?

TL;DR: Penguins Search Optimisation Algorithm (PeSOA). PeSOA mimics the collaborative hunting strategy of penguins, using the metaphor of oxygen reserves as a search intensification operator. This allows the penguins to preserve energy, consuming it only in areas of the search space that are rich in good solutions. The performance of the approach is evaluated by applying it to a benchmark hybrid braking system case study, demonstrating performance that is an improvement to those reported in the literature.

Another nature-inspired take on optimization. For anyone curious, the Wikipedia article below on Ant Optimization and its "Related" section have detail on how these sorts of things get applied.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ant_colony_optimization_algori...

Scary fact of the day: There are about a million lines of code in the average car, and more in connected ones.

If they have done really well at debugging, they may only have 5 bugs per kloc, so 5000 bugs.

Where does that "5 bugs per kloc" figure come from?

On most projects I've worked on, it hovers around 10 defects per kloc. On the one hand, 5 defects/kloc sounds optimistic, but I would hope automotive software to be developed more rigorously. OTOH, experience tells me otherwise.

Off the back of my hand, that seems like a reasonable. That's a bug per 200 lines of code written.

I'd expect it to be higher if written in an non-memorysafe language as well, and ones that allow for Nulls and unchecked exceptions.

Google "bugs per line of code", and the top result says that the industry average is 15 to 50 bugs per kloc. I'd expect (hope) people making cars do a little better than that, hence a guestimate of 5.

