"They forage in groups and have been observed to synchronise their dives to get fish," said Prof Papadopoulos. "They also have the ability to communicate using vocalisations and possibly convey information about food resources."
"This solution has generic elements which can be abstracted and be used to solve other problems," he said, "such as determining the integrity of software components needed to reach the high safety requirements of a modern car."
By mimicking penguin behaviour in a testing system which seeks the safest ways to arrange code instead of shoals of fish, it becomes possible to slowly zero in on the best way for that software to be structured.
... What?
Penguins Search Optimisation Algorithm (PeSOA).
PeSOA mimics the collaborative hunting strategy of penguins, using the metaphor of oxygen reserves as a search intensification operator. This allows the penguins to preserve energy, consuming it only in areas of the search space that are rich in good solutions. The performance of the approach is evaluated by applying it to a benchmark hybrid braking system case study, demonstrating performance that is an improvement to those reported in the literature.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ant_colony_optimization_algori...
If they have done really well at debugging, they may only have 5 bugs per kloc, so 5000 bugs.
I'd expect it to be higher if written in an non-memorysafe language as well, and ones that allow for Nulls and unchecked exceptions.
