Show HN: Code Cards – Anki for code (codecards.me)
44 points by oskarth 1 hour ago | 25 comments





Derek Sivers has some anki cards for javascript and ruby . And a good post about it https://sivers.org/srs

Spaced repetition is good for pure memorisation but I'm not so convinced it is an effective or even helpful way of learning programming --- it seems it would just make you fixate on syntax and not truly understand things.

I agree it's not a good way of learning programming. To me it's a way of retaining some programming knowledge - but to retain something you need to understand it beforehand. It doesn't make sense to use this type of thing for things you don't understand in the first place.

One way I like to think about it is as a continuum - there are certain things you use everyday and thus in a sense over learn. Then there are things you only use once or twice in your life, such as a specific configuration you have to do. Code Cards is for the things in the middle, the things you only use every now and then but keep forgetting and having to google over and over again.

In terms of using it as an aid for people learning programming, I think if you spend 4 hours a day effectively coding, then spending 5-10% of that time reinforcing some of the things you've learned during the day is not a bad use of your time.

Might be useful for some APIs and libraries. At the point you are dealing with those, you already know how to program and understand the language's syntax.

Fantastic. I've recently been coding in Go and was thinking about doing the same to memorize the language. Do you have plans to write an iPhone app?

Not yet but I've tried to make it work OK on mobile and build in offline access from the start, but it's still a work in progress. How would you deal with coding on a touch screen? It seems difficult to me with all the special characters, but I must admit I haven't done it a lot.

Something is wrong on your site, I've taken a screenshot of my developer console. It looks like you keep fetching the content in a loop forever?

[0] - http://imgur.com/a/ZKlCi

This is on purpose. The scheduling of cards is done server-side and I use polling (perhaps too eagerly) to fetch new reviews, including of cards that have just been created. I'd eventually like to find a better solution for this (such as pushing from the server, do more work locally, etc) but it's not a top priority right now.

It would be great if there were some predefined cards so that maybe I could refresh my Haskell knowledge or something without me having to create the material. But nice job overall!

Thank you! And I absolutely agree, this is on my TODO list.

Do you have any specific request for the types of things you would like to see?

It's been a few years since I used Anki, but one of the things that was great was that their decks were public. You could search for and take someone's deck and change it to fit your own needs, which was spectacular. (https://ankiweb.net/shared/decks)

The only downside to that was that for "good" decks that tended to be copied, there wasn't a way to see what was the "best" version of that deck or what was different. For example I had a deck that was copied a couple dozen times, and I'd make improvements to it (such as formatting, adding new questions) and none of those copies would get my updates.

So you could improve on Anki's shared deck feature by treating each deck like a github repo, with branches, pulls, etc.

I have used shared decks a few times, but it hadn't occurred to me that you could apply the open source of branches/pulls etc - interesting idea!

Another thing I'm considering is making the cards sharable as first-class citizens (perhaps under an umbrella category), rather than just dealing with decks. Do you think this would be interesting or do you think decks are an inherently better model?

- new language features for big languages like Javascript 6 or C# 6.0.

- classic topics like string manipulation in all major languages, the 10/20 most important Linux commands/SQL queries.

Kinda reminds me of this iPhone app I found recently: https://www.enki.com/

Making a new version of an existing app (as the original submission is, with Anki) is fine, but to ape the name is pretty low-brow. Anyone want a MacDonalds hemburger?

Longtime SRS user and Anki contributor here. Can you explain a bit about what this does that Anki doesn't? Can I import my Anki decks?

OP here. I'm a long time user and fan of Anki as well. The main difference between Anki and Code Cards is that you can code in the 'question' directly. I find it useful for code where the chunk size is bigger than you can keep in your head at a given time, as it allows you to actually type the code out. There's a scratchpad in Anki but it's mostly useful for things like Kanji, not for code.

I've previously experimented with using Anki to retain programming skills, with some success: https://www.oskarth.com/srspractice/ It still didn't feel quite natural. Another benefit of being able to code in the question directly is that you get things like syntax highlighting (and eventually, a sandboxed live environment).

Hi xiaoma, I am not OP but I made this early prototype: https://anchor.science/ and I would love to hear your opinion. The focus was on the interface and mobile website version (untested on iOS). Now I am using it daily and polishing out rough edges.

The main features I plan on adding are importing Anki decks and sync across devices.

My main question would be, how do you feel about a "Do you know this? Yes/No" vs Anki's method with more options? How do you sync your data on Anki? What would make you consider switching?

I've been experimenting with a hybrid of the simpler right/wrong button layout while retaining a way to grade your recall as "too hard" or "too easy" to make adjustments as needed. When tapping the "right" button, the two adjustment buttons slide up from behind it, and it turns into a "good" grade button - so most of the time it's as simple as double-tapping it once you get in the habit, and you can still just swipe to avoid that, but the buttons are there when you need them in a way that doesn't confuse or mislead newcomers.

I need to add an animation of this flow but the beta landing page is up at http://beta.manabi.io (it's also exclusively for learning Japanese).

I'd suggest having cards where the user has to look at them and try to remember the answer rather than showing both sides of the card at once. It's just way too easy to cheat oneself by clicking the checkmark without actually having recalled the back half otherwise.

I just pushed that yesterday as my friend was asking me how to learn it the first time he sees a new word. The 2+ you do one card it will be hidden until you tap it/press space. But noted, as I want to make it as intuitive as possible.

Definitely need to hide the answer, even for the first time through. Not having the answer already there forces you to stare at the character to say "Wait, do I know this? ... is it 'foo'? click Oh, shoot, no it's 'bar'"

oskarth, I created something related but with a totally different interface and goals. I'm going to release the core evaluation engine as Open Source soon and would love your opinion. Is it okay if I ping you when I do so?

Of course! Ping me on twitter at @oskarth or email me@oskarth.com

It's interesting that I was just looking for something like this over the weekend.

