reply
One way I like to think about it is as a continuum - there are certain things you use everyday and thus in a sense over learn. Then there are things you only use once or twice in your life, such as a specific configuration you have to do. Code Cards is for the things in the middle, the things you only use every now and then but keep forgetting and having to google over and over again.
In terms of using it as an aid for people learning programming, I think if you spend 4 hours a day effectively coding, then spending 5-10% of that time reinforcing some of the things you've learned during the day is not a bad use of your time.
[0] - http://imgur.com/a/ZKlCi
Do you have any specific request for the types of things you would like to see?
The only downside to that was that for "good" decks that tended to be copied, there wasn't a way to see what was the "best" version of that deck or what was different. For example I had a deck that was copied a couple dozen times, and I'd make improvements to it (such as formatting, adding new questions) and none of those copies would get my updates.
So you could improve on Anki's shared deck feature by treating each deck like a github repo, with branches, pulls, etc.
Another thing I'm considering is making the cards sharable as first-class citizens (perhaps under an umbrella category), rather than just dealing with decks. Do you think this would be interesting or do you think decks are an inherently better model?
- classic topics like string manipulation in all major languages, the 10/20 most important Linux commands/SQL queries.
I've previously experimented with using Anki to retain programming skills, with some success: https://www.oskarth.com/srspractice/ It still didn't feel quite natural. Another benefit of being able to code in the question directly is that you get things like syntax highlighting (and eventually, a sandboxed live environment).
The main features I plan on adding are importing Anki decks and sync across devices.
My main question would be, how do you feel about a "Do you know this? Yes/No" vs Anki's method with more options? How do you sync your data on Anki? What would make you consider switching?
I need to add an animation of this flow but the beta landing page is up at http://beta.manabi.io (it's also exclusively for learning Japanese).
reply