Hacker News
new
|
comments
|
show
|
ask
|
jobs
|
submit
login
Domain-Driven Design is a silver bullet, and here's why
(
ouarzy.azurewebsites.net
)
4 points
by
fagnerbrack
31 minutes ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
1 comment
|
favorite
blobman
8 minutes ago
Frankly, concepts like Ubiquitous language ARE definitely a silver bullet - I've written an article on how they increase your bus factor (
http://www.michalpaszkiewicz.co.uk/blog/busfactor/
)
reply
Guidelines
|
FAQ
|
Support
|
API
|
Security
|
Lists
|
Bookmarklet
|
DMCA
|
Apply to YC
|
Contact
Search:
reply