That said, if a user prefers to make keys on their own machine we create a custom bash / powershell script to create the necessary CSR and private key in a single paste - no clicking, no Q and A, and without installing anything.
Randomness is far from the most important problem with browser Javascript crypto; critics of browser crypto generally assumed that browser Javascript would get secure randomness at some point. The most important problem with this scheme is that there's no way to provide assurance that the browser JS runtime is what the user of an application expects it to be.
WebCrypto was chartered as a way to recreate the DRM schemes that Flash video plugins relied on, without needing plugins. You can read the working group notes to see that. It was never intended as, and cannot function as, a way of creating "server-proof" crypto apps.
I understand that the initial proof of entity needs some human involvement on our end, but surely once it's proved, renewals could be automated?
You still need to reconfirm identity before the new cert is issued. E.g., we have a lot of startups as customers and they often forget to pay a bill, and are no longer an active entity according to their Secretary of State (we flag this up before payment). So it wouldn't ever be entirely automated but that doesn't meant we can't do automated renewal: ACME tries to renew repeatedly a month before the cert expired and we can block until identity is reconfirmed.
The requirements for EV itself are in CABForum docs, see https://certsimple.com/blog/are-ev-ssl-certificates-worth-it for an overview.
