Ask HN: How to keep energy levels consistent every day?

I wish I could like get a "read out of my vitals" it's probably a dehydration/blood sugar problem. I find that after drinking coffee/eating food I want to pass out. Also when binging on junk food (I don't do this everyday) same thing happens. I mostly eat a diet of lentil beans, onions, ground turkey and snack on some carrots. In the morning if I get good sleep, I feel good, clear mind, I can code/think and solve hard problems. But after eating/drinking coffee there is always that risk of a momentary shutdown for at least half an hour to two hours where I want to do nothing. Sometimes I don't eat and just drink water as I'm able to keep that good energy when you first wake up. But I also have this "feeling of need" that I need to drink coffee to get in motion. What can I do? I'm not obese or anything but I'm also not running every day/exercising. Also my family has high-blood pressure problems at least on the father/male side. (I'm next in line for the grave)