How Camus and Sartre split up over the question of how to be free (aeon.co)
It's worth noting Sartre spent 9 months as a POW, that influenced his outlook on freedom a fair bit.

Those guys were writers, not philosophers in the first place.

Unlimited, pure freedom does not exist and hence the absolute Free Will. It is an empty concept. Freedom is bound by the mind, the mind is bound by biology. Biology is bound by physics and other constraints of the environment. The Universe of Ideas is mere a hallucination. Suicide as an ultimate act of freedom, which is the canonical illustration - the only freedom man have. Not much freedom, after all.

what are the public academic debates that we are having today? creationism vs evolution? populism vs neo-liberalism?

I hate to reminisce but having two existentialist philosophers debating about socialism vs communism makes me jelly.

