Who is saying that this is acceptable?
> 90-day ban on immigrants coming from war-torn countries
I think the key issue here is that this ban includes valid Green Card holders and people who have Visas. This means that they have already spent up to two years being vetted. This policy makes no sense.
If the order was just "stop issuing visas", I don't think that there would have been such an uproar.
That's what I feel is missing in all this indignation - where were you before? The political system has been deeply broken for decades, with the same unjust policies being pursued regardless of which public face was on it - imperialist militaristic foreign policies abroad, economic inequality at home. All sold to the public with glib marketing campaigns through a monopolized mass media. The whole democracy road show feeling like a sham for the gullible to eat up.
There's a lot not to like about Donald Trump, but for one thing he is an outsider to the established system (I believe in this because of how hard the mainstream media is bent on pulling him down). It is hard for me to see that as anything but an improvement.
Do we really want to start political discussions in HN? Politics creates enough friction between people in real life let alone discussions with strangers over the internet.
And beyond the politics and policy, we all have a role in developing our culture. I hope we will all choose patience and education of one another rather than condemnation and divisiveness.
Isn't "banned muslims" the wrong choice of words here? You could enter US as a muslim from e.g. Malaysia still.
Sadly the more I thought about this, the more I'm finding it difficult to see any internet posts as anything other than contributing to a constant stream of agenda pushing and/or humble bragging. FB started it and I fear now we a stuck with everything (including of course these comments) washing away in a sea of noise.
I always have arguments with my friends over whether we should take an active interest in politics/policies. I sometimes say, that if you want to, then please join politics full-time, or let the Government do its job.
But the fear exists. You won't do something, until it happens to you. So, people like the OP, have a real sense of empathy which I admire.
