Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
I'm Loyal to Nothing Except the Dream (codinghorror.com)
61 points by hkailahi 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 14 comments | favorite





Wonderfully written, giving my thoughts a word. For me and my wife, the USA, despite all their shortcomings, are a country we really want to live in. It stands for many good things. It is not a country you want to mess with, and we are fine with that. We embrace American culture, we love American companies, we so far respected American politicians. For stuff we as individuals are interested in (which might not be what everyone is interested in), the USA is perfect. So far, we live in Germany, but to prove our love, we tried to find ways to at least spend some years in the country we like to visit so much. Until Friday. Now we are banned. My wife is Iranian. This is always a burden because of some extensive visa requirements, but we accepted the fact. With a bit of planning, we could go anywhere we wanted, go visit NYC, enjoy the plains of Texas, visit houses to buy in Dallas. All gone. We already are "extreme vetted". But now, our trust is broken. We wanted to tour Miami and Washington with our little daughter in April. Thank god we had not yet booked. This situation feels very strange. Empty.

reply


Bombing predominately Muslim countries, overthrowing governments and covert black sites where Muslims get tortured. There are things that are acceptable, but a 90-day ban on immigrants coming from war-torn countries, that's a step too far? Has everyone seriously lost their mind?

reply


It's not just "a 90-day ban on immigrants coming from war-torn countries" - the fact that Christians from those countries are exempt makes it explicitly a "muslim ban".

reply


You are arguing strawman. Most people who are anti-ban were also against Iraq war and waterboarding.

reply


> Bombing predominately Muslim countries, overthrowing governments and covert black sites where Muslims get tortured.

Who is saying that this is acceptable?

> 90-day ban on immigrants coming from war-torn countries

I think the key issue here is that this ban includes valid Green Card holders and people who have Visas. This means that they have already spent up to two years being vetted. This policy makes no sense.

If the order was just "stop issuing visas", I don't think that there would have been such an uproar.

reply


I believe he is referring to the global hate train (media hype?) being run on Trump, magnitudes higher than any directed at the previous administrations responsible for those actions.

reply


Yeah that makes a lot of sense actually.


You know what a lot of people consider worse than Donald Trump? The status quo.

That's what I feel is missing in all this indignation - where were you before? The political system has been deeply broken for decades, with the same unjust policies being pursued regardless of which public face was on it - imperialist militaristic foreign policies abroad, economic inequality at home. All sold to the public with glib marketing campaigns through a monopolized mass media. The whole democracy road show feeling like a sham for the gullible to eat up.

There's a lot not to like about Donald Trump, but for one thing he is an outsider to the established system (I believe in this because of how hard the mainstream media is bent on pulling him down). It is hard for me to see that as anything but an improvement.

reply


This is the second political post I've seen sky rocket on HN this morning. I assume a mod intervened on the last one since it disappeared rather quickly.

Do we really want to start political discussions in HN? Politics creates enough friction between people in real life let alone discussions with strangers over the internet.

reply


I'm encouraged by those who realize that they have a responsibility to our country. Freedoms are not only fought for with guns and tanks. Nor is voting our only responsibility.

And beyond the politics and policy, we all have a role in developing our culture. I hope we will all choose patience and education of one another rather than condemnation and divisiveness.

reply


> And he signed an executive order that literally, not figuratively, banned Muslims from entering the US.

Isn't "banned muslims" the wrong choice of words here? You could enter US as a muslim from e.g. Malaysia still.

reply


Beautiful post, thank you.

reply


Having the luxury of time and money like the OP has allows for an extensive checklist like this. Kudos for putting it out there and for fighting a good fight. However, many people don't have the bandwidth or financial stability to divert activity away from non-stability generating activities.

Sadly the more I thought about this, the more I'm finding it difficult to see any internet posts as anything other than contributing to a constant stream of agenda pushing and/or humble bragging. FB started it and I fear now we a stuck with everything (including of course these comments) washing away in a sea of noise.

reply


I don't why, but I agree with you. I'm a full-time programmer. The rest of my free time is devoted to my other passions (guitar, music).

I always have arguments with my friends over whether we should take an active interest in politics/policies. I sometimes say, that if you want to, then please join politics full-time, or let the Government do its job.

But the fear exists. You won't do something, until it happens to you. So, people like the OP, have a real sense of empathy which I admire.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: