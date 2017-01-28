Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Make America Hate Again (avc.com)
141 points by jwblackwell 4 hours ago | hide | past | web | 55 comments | favorite





Obama was the one who implemented the visa ban for 7 islamic countries. Trump is just continuing the policy and added a LGBTQ clause. The left is blowing this out of proportion, just because it's Trump. They had no problem with airstrikes everyday that Obama was in office. I wish the press could be more objective. Every country has a right to deny access to people from other countries. Same with all the islamic middle eastern countries banning people from Israel. It's a political game, and every country has that right. For you to travel to another country, it's a privilege not a right.

"In order to protect Americans, the United States must ensure that those admitted to this country do not bear hostile attitudes toward it and its founding principles. The United States cannot, and should not, admit those who do not support the Constitution, or those who would place violent ideologies over American law. In addition, the United States should not admit those who engage in acts of bigotry or hatred (including "honor" killings, other forms of violence against women, or the persecution of those who practice religions different from their own) or those who would oppress Americans of any race, gender, or sexual orientation."

Source: https://web.archive.org/web/20170130005111/http://www.cnn.co...

I agree with his stance on this, and I think Trump and his latest executive orders are awful, but I also think that at this point, "hatred," "bigotry," and "racism" should be excised from public discourse.

These are labels. No one really knows what "hate" means anymore, but because people are emotional, they see the word, recall what they think of Trump, and think, "yeah, that's hateful!"

This is a problem for two reasons. First, while Fred is probably a smart, intellectually rigorous guy, many people aren't. Most people who shout "that's hateful" or "that's racist" don't actually have a repository of comprehensive thought behind it. This is partly why Trump won in the first place. People everywhere would say, "You support Trump! You're racist!" or "Trump has a position involving race! He's racist!" This is not an argument, but once you introduce this vitriolic adjective into the room, everyone worries about their ideas being placed into this odious category, and discussion becomes stifled. People become sick of this, and vote Trump just to fuck with everyone.

The second reason is that using labels convinces no one who isn't already on your side. Fred knows this, and this post is targeted at those people. This is virtue signaling: taking a "brave stance" on a position that people already agree with you on. Some virtue signaling is necessary; leaders should speak out; but generally this type of lazy rhetoric, combined with the incentive of popularity over truth, divides us more than any policy.

I'm glad he's donating money, but he writes that he's "done keeping his mouth shut," and for that to be a courageous act he has to (like everyone else) do more than hurl labels.

This is a great way for one to stick their head in the sand and not have to fight the evil in the world. The Nazis weren't defeated by pussyfooting around, and the same applies this time around.

"People become sick of this, and vote Trump just to fuck with everyone."

This is extremely superficial, arrogant, even offensive to people who voted for Trump. And that is the reason why Trump won IMO. Opposition couldnt understand (not even recognize) the legitimate and valid thoughtful reasons people had to vote for Trump.

I know plenty of people who actually did vote for Trump because they hated Hillary. Only reason given.

Anecdotally, the people I know personally who voted for Trump did so because they "didn't like Hillary" which I translate as "just to fuck with everyone". They knew who they were "supposed" to vote for, and rejected that. They didn't once repeat any of Trumps proposed policies or justify their choice based on public positions. They were given a choice between two flavors of politicians, and picked the one they liked (or the the one they didn't, not like)

I'm talking here about the alt-right, e.g. Milo Yiannopoulos' crowd, who self-profess that this was partly why they voted for Trump. People for whom this election was largely cultural, and saw Trump as a "fuck you" to the safe-space, microaggression, language-policing left.

I know they have real concerns, like economic pain, threats to their way of life, and concerns about mass immigration—concerns which, by the way, I argued in the grandparent that the left counters with labels. "Your concerns aren't real; you're just xenophobic." But I think the cultural stuff was a big part of it.

I realize they don't represent all Trump supporters, and never said they did.

I know what "hate" means. I know what bigotry is, and I know what racism means.

Don't you?

No.

I'm told I'm racist because I think blacks and whites are interchangeable, and because I don't care about one over the other.

I'm told I'm racist for thinking the opposite.

I'm told it's racist to discriminate on the basis of race.

I'm also told it's racist NOT to do so.

The closest principle I can find that predicts who is considered a racist is "republican = racist". Can you provide a clear definition of racism that you'll endorse, even if I can derive conclusions you dislike?

>I know what "hate" means

Do you though? If you can't distinguish the difference between fear of the unknown and hatred, then you are fortunate enough to never have experienced hatred.

Since everyone likes to compare Trump and Hitler. Hitler hated the Jews, which resulted in genocide. I've talked to several people who support what he did with the ban and it has nothing to do with hating Muslims or immigrants and its all driven by fear (statistically irrational) of attacks like the ones in Germany.

I vote against allowing children to drive not because I hate them, but because I fear the thought of them driving on the same road as me. Do you see the difference?

I'm sure lots of people supported putting jews in camps that had nothing to do with anti-semitism.

The consequence of a child not being allowed to drive and not allowing human to enter a country where they maybe have lived for years are a bit different though.

They are, but the motivation is the same. The motivation is what I'm highlighting (hate vs. fear).

This works similarly to paradigms in science. Most of the time people don't actually define paradigms; it's implicit in the general experience of being a researcher. People similarly have a commonsense understanding of what hate, bigotry, and racism are. This works fine when everyone agrees, but once a field reaches a crisis, once you have a political climate so violently polarized, it stops working to appeal to people's basic intuitions. People no longer agree on the most basic things. You have to start calling out specifically what the other side is doing and why it's a bad idea.

Simply calling someone "hateful" is an emotional argument at this point, and hurting discourse.

So we're back to specifically having to point out why discriminating based on, say, race, is not a good idea? Good grief.

No, everyone knows racism is obviously bad. What we're back to is having to prove that what the opponent is proposing actually constitutes racism.

One argument I hear is that Islam is fundamentally incompatible with the West's values, that immigrants from those countries don't integrate well, and that the dangerous ideas within Islam aren't limited to radical fundamentalists. Under this view, a temporary ban is not necessarily a bad idea, nor is it necessarily racist except in the literal sense.

I disagree with this — I think the perfectly reasonable people from those countries need to be shown compassion, not to be lumped in with their oppressors — but the discussion should be about that, not who can scream "racist" louder.

> No, everyone knows racism is obviously bad.

No, everyone knows racism is ostracised. Plenty people cherish it. And now that there is less stigma with racist president in charge, they come out of closets.

I agree. Labelling all people from entire countries as not eligible to enter your country is, by definition, racist.

I don't see how that is not clear. I thought it was clear. I thought people defending these executive orders think it's all fine and good to basically blacklist entire countries and every person on earth who is a citizen of those countries.

>I don't see how that is not clear

Because you're not even using the right word? Discriminating by country is not racist, it's xenophobic.

Otherwise everyone who says American tourists are annoying or has a stereotype about Americans is racist by your definition.

Trump’s chief spokesman Sean Spicer just explicitly stated that it's not about countries[1]:

>certain areas of the world produce people who seek to do us harm.

What's your definition of race? It's a hard thing to define since it doesn't objectively exist, but I think 'people from certain areas of the world' is pretty indistinguishable from what most people mean by race.

[1] https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/live/2017/jan/29/donald-...


Ah, of course. Thanks, and sorry. In my native language we don't have a separate word for xenophobia. I seem to forget that all too easily.

If you replace "racism" with "discrimination" (or where applicable, "xenophobia") my comments here may make more sense.

Quick question: Can babies be racist?

I ask because after seeing babies being defined as racist, I have no idea what racism means.

What do you mean by "racist"? If you mean discriminating based on race, then of course, everybody is racist. Haven't you seen those videos of babies that cry the first time they encounter a face of a different color?

reply


I know what those words mean too. That's why I voted for Trump in San Francisco.

Would you care to elaborate, because I don't understand. Usually people would like the society in general to have less bigotry, hatred, and racism. Do you think Trump will help us get there, and how?

reply


Well first you need to establish that Trump are actually doing those things.

This is the primary issues once you actually dig into things he might just as well just be nationalist which means occupied with US citizens not world citizens.

From the perspective of a nationalist the extreme measures Trump have taken are simply to secure the country.

From the perspective of a globalist he is destroying the very foundation of the global society. None of those are wrong, they are just different perspectives equally valid.

reply


Calling something/someone racist works on the principle that it's an undesired trait in society.

However Trump's supporters either believe that other races/religions are inferior or believe their concerns are more important and ignore it.

So what can someone do if they want to combat inequality/injustice/etc?

It's not like their opponents are arguing with an open mind.

Or they don't believe they are being racist? Closing borders to some Muslim dominated countries while leaving them open to the largest Muslim countries in the world does give the impression that maybe it's not about being Muslim and it's more about nations.

Nations without Trump hotels.

Nations defined as "nations of terrorism concern" back in 2015.

Source: https://www.quora.com/Why-didn%E2%80%99t-Donald-Trump-includ...

reply


do you really believe this? honest question.

I do, it's been in the news a few times lately...

http://www.npr.org/2017/01/28/512199324/countries-listed-on-...


Believe what? I stated an easily verifiable fact.

Trump campaigned on this. America voted for this.

Every nation gets the government it deserves.

Make sure to check out the comment down the bottom where Fred Wilson says he'll talk to Disqus about killing Breitbart's account, as well as the related discussion.

As a non-American with less to lose, while I think the latest move by Trump is contemptible and stupid, a lot of the response to it seem counter-productive. People here (edit: on HN) and elsewhere are doubling down on hatred, both of Trump supporters and of Muslims, without any kind of thought for convincing the other side's decision-makers or wooing independents. That's a dangerous thing to do, especially when you've just lost an election.

Pardon my ignorance - I'm not American and haven't followed this news - but how is everyone conflating it with "muslims"?

I mean, my country has some 140M muslims (India), and my neighbors have some 330M muslims.

As a layman, I just read the order and I thought "oh, so it's all war torn countries...but what's Iran doing in there?" not "oh, it's all muslim countries"

reply


I flagged this, not because I have issues with the political stance, but because it adds absolutely nothing of substance to discuss. It's just a re-iteration that this administration is "hateful", "racist", "bigoted" and whatever else without anything compelling to convince anyone to change or even strengthen their views.

I see nothing useful that can come from wasting discussions on this. I'm already regretting spending the time I have in this comments section, it's a wasteland of blind posturing and inane flaming that I hope others avoid as well.

Why don't get is why there is so little discussion of systematic governance system shortcomings in the US.

Gerrymandering, a primary system empowering extreme positions, the role of money in politics, the extreme level of noise and lack of signal in the media, house and senate rules enabling obstructionism, lack of clarity in the constitution (e.g. senate being able to stall a supreme court judge for a year), etc.

As a general rule of thumb, money and power don't mix all that well ...

For people outside the US, I believe it is perfectly fine to donate to ACLU, but do check if there is an equivalent organization in your country. For example in the UK there is Liberty (https://www.liberty-human-rights.org.uk/). Threats to human rights are a global problem after all.

Iranian here,

I do completely respect his decision , although I am 100% against his decision. The only point I don't get is how Trump is not same Trump before election, He talked about banning Muslim (I was born in Muslim family , although I am not Muslim and I am atheist , I want to clear things out that I am not against ordinary people.), But he literally banned people from countries which have not participated in any terroristic act (Iran for example) whatsoever.

I don't get the hypocrisy!

He talked about Suadi Arabia (Iran is like France in comparison to Suadi Arabia, especially the new generation, which most of them are agnostic/atheist/nihilist , in comparison to Suadi Arabia new generation which most of them as far as I remember there was poll on the internet from one of the well-known firms, which claimed ~70% of people for Suadi Arabia do respect ISIS).

But guess what? Iran was, but Suadi Arabia wasn't. People of America, Don't you get it? This is same old. I was literally in love with Bernie Sanders. But didn't you see how corrupted DNC rigged the primary against an outsider?

We all are slaves to this system. We in Iran are slaves of our brutal dictator supreme leader. You, people of America, slaves of your complex network of politicians and media networks and etc.

Actually, Trump campaign did have good points too (from an outsider perspective). He did want to distance himself from Suadi Arabia, or he did want to leave middle east. But I think that's not going to happen, because all of them was simple lie.

P.S. Pardon My English, I am working on it ;) , and I have 1 year to improve it more and more.

P.S. I was one of the "so-called" elite students which did have plan to immigrate to US in 2018. But I think I will go somewhere else .

surely there's a technical solution that doesn't discriminate. say checkpoints and better public transport.

The only way to influence Trump's policy at this time is to be on his side. This may sound weird and very counter to prevailing thought but this may be the only way. Trump already knows he can't win the other side so he will continue to appease his base which will be more detrimental to all of us.

Just saw this got momentarily flagged into oblivion. The dark forces seem to be gathering.

I applaud this effort by leaders in our community to stand up and not just let this awful bigotry slide by.

reply


I flagged because it accomplishes nothing but open up yet another venue for people on both sides to argue and complain. It doesn't make any argument to change, or suggest solutions, or otherwise advocate civil discourse other than "Yeah, I agree!" or "Yeah, I disagree!"

I vouched it and it went back onto the front page, but it got promptly flagged away again. :-(

Yep. Sadly, it seems HN may be getting overrun by Trump apologists.

Where's the next good place to be after HN gets gaslighted to not knowing the meaning of words?

>gaslighted

Let's not use that term here. It's just an appeal to ridicule dressed up as something meaningful.

No attempt to ridicule here, just an attempt to convey a concept in one word.

Gaslighting, I think, means a kind of manipulation where seeds of doubt are gradually sown, questioning the targets' perception and sanity.

I still think it's a great word to use if someone tries to claim that banning entire countries and their citizens is not racist.

Yes, and labeling behavior as that concept is an appeal to ridicule. You are classifying something you disagree with as something designed to mess with your perception of reality rather than actually intellectually engaging it.

>banning entire countries and their citizens is not racist

Because it's not in most cases (unless a particular race only comes from that set of banned countries). It's xenophobic. Please use the correct terms if you are going to level such strong accusations to such large numbers of people you don't seem to have any understanding of.

reply


reply


So we all have to wait 4 years to complain about Trump?

We can't try to do what we can to stop his policies now? I remember the Republicans trying to stop Obama for 8 years.

reply


You can do whatever you want about Trump, I simply had enough of reading about it on Hacker News. These articles are not of my interest so I flag them because I don't want to see them here.

Yep, I've been watching it bouncing in and out for the last 20 minutes or so.

It keeps getting flagged and vouched back and forth.

There is a very aggressive set of users that keep flagging politics here. At this point I don't know if they are Trump supporters, or if they just hate anything but tech on HN.

