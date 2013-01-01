Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Stop Using Arial and Helvetica (2013) (64notes.com)
21 points by oskarth 1 hour ago | 13 comments





Helvetica is a bit of an acquired taste (I can't stand its grotesque x-height), but regardless of whether it looks good or not (which is a subjective judgement in any case), I agree with the article that it is for many people just not a very good typeface to read larger amounts of prose in.

If readability of multiple paragraphs of text is your goal, than there are many alternatives that are measurably easier to read (e.g., for sans-serif typefaces: try DejaVu Sans, Open Sans, or Calibri, or consider a typeface with serifs suitable for screens).

A lot depends on your target audience of course (age and eyesight matter as well), and HiDPI screens help a bit — but unless your demographics consist exclusively of Apple fans or mobile users only you can't rely on that. On average though reading Helvetica (and Arial) is cognitively more taxing than a lot of good alternatives. I'm surprised this isn't common knowledge in the HN crowd.

I recently went back to using Helvetica (well, Arial) more often. I have to do a ton of powerpoint presentations at work (at least two or three group reports a week).

In the beginning, my personal template used to be very complex. Header, footer, a cloud chamber image as a watermark, custom fonts. Over time, I simplified it more and more, removed the watermark, the header and footer backgrounds, and so on. The only extravaganza remaining was the font (Source Sans Pro, and Source Sans Pro Light for the titles... I found it looks quite elegant to make the titles lighter instead of bolder, they draw enough attention already.)

Long story short, today I just droped the custom font and went all Arial. I'm surprized how clean and professional it looks (like "I don't have to pretty up my slides, I have confidence in my content :-D"). I think I'm going to try this out for a while. It also has the benefit that everybody can now edit my .pptx files.

You can go full openbsd mode and switch to Comic sans :)

Just because Helvetica wasn't designed or hinted for modern displays doesn't necessarily imply it looks bad on them, far from it. It's handsome typeface and its legacy lives on in typefaces like Roboto and San Francisco, which are designed and hinted for modern displays.

And as for Arial, most of the attitude directed towards it is nothing more than anti-Microsoft snobbishness.

I agree. If most of the people viewing your site/app/whatever are using high DPI screens, use whatever font you want to. Most accusations of 'looks terrible on screens!' apply to low DPI screens (which, I'll admit, most people still have, and will continue to have).

He should write 2 lines of css for quora and use the browser stylish extention.

I just recently made wikipedia sane for myself: https://userstyles.org/styles/137180/clean-wikipedia-minimal... (and I like black on white and change screen brightness if I want less contrast)

The article nicely demonstrates that .jpg is not a good format for screenshots of text.

Yes! It really subverts the "less contrast" argument if reducing the contrast turns the screenshot into a blurry mess.

Also, I don't really buy that "less contrast" argument. Not everyone uses a HDR Retina screen, so by dialing down the contrast in CSS, you're reducing the available contrast range on sub-par screens. People with high-contrast screens should just dial down the brightness a bit.

Site seems overloaded.

Here's a mirror: https://web.archive.org/web/20160404030737/http://www.64note...

Ironically, the CSS didn't load for me, so I read this site with the "browser defaults", which do many of the things the site was complaining about.

There's a difference? Would be nice if author actually pointed what he thinks is a problem.

"they are unreadable" is a pretty exaggerated and subjective statement. I don't find them unreadable at all. A little over-used in logos and such, but I don't see them particularly often in the body text of websites.

You can pry Helvetica from my cold, dead, hands.

Well, that title certainly gets this to the front page.

Glad to see some Georgia love, though.

