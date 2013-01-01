If readability of multiple paragraphs of text is your goal, than there are many alternatives that are measurably easier to read (e.g., for sans-serif typefaces: try DejaVu Sans, Open Sans, or Calibri, or consider a typeface with serifs suitable for screens).
A lot depends on your target audience of course (age and eyesight matter as well), and HiDPI screens help a bit — but unless your demographics consist exclusively of Apple fans or mobile users only you can't rely on that. On average though reading Helvetica (and Arial) is cognitively more taxing than a lot of good alternatives. I'm surprised this isn't common knowledge in the HN crowd.
In the beginning, my personal template used to be very complex. Header, footer, a cloud chamber image as a watermark, custom fonts. Over time, I simplified it more and more, removed the watermark, the header and footer backgrounds, and so on. The only extravaganza remaining was the font (Source Sans Pro, and Source Sans Pro Light for the titles... I found it looks quite elegant to make the titles lighter instead of bolder, they draw enough attention already.)
Long story short, today I just droped the custom font and went all Arial. I'm surprized how clean and professional it looks (like "I don't have to pretty up my slides, I have confidence in my content :-D"). I think I'm going to try this out for a while. It also has the benefit that everybody can now edit my .pptx files.
And as for Arial, most of the attitude directed towards it is nothing more than anti-Microsoft snobbishness.
I just recently made wikipedia sane for myself: https://userstyles.org/styles/137180/clean-wikipedia-minimal... (and I like black on white and change screen brightness if I want less contrast)
Also, I don't really buy that "less contrast" argument. Not everyone uses a HDR Retina screen, so by dialing down the contrast in CSS, you're reducing the available contrast range on sub-par screens. People with high-contrast screens should just dial down the brightness a bit.
Here's a mirror: https://web.archive.org/web/20160404030737/http://www.64note...
Ironically, the CSS didn't load for me, so I read this site with the "browser defaults", which do many of the things the site was complaining about.
Glad to see some Georgia love, though.
