Python for .NET (pythonnet) v2.2.2 with Python 3.6 support
(
github.com
)
2 points
by
denfromufa
35 minutes ago
past
1 comment
denfromufa
19 minutes ago
Download from PYPI using pip or from Anaconda using conda:
https://pypi.python.org/pypi/pythonnet/2.2.2
https://anaconda.org/pythonnet/pythonnet
