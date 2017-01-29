Hacker News
Google is pledging $4M to support U.S. immigration organizations
techcrunch.com
3 points
by
suprgeek
28 minutes ago
1 comment
ocdtrekkie
21 minutes ago
This isn't really an accurate headline, Google is pledging $2 million, and offering to let their employees contribute another $2 million.
