Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
I cannot continue working on my (Firefox) add-ons anymore (fasezero.com)
11 points by josteink 34 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 1 comment | favorite





This was posted two days ago and discussed extensively.

https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=13503107

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: