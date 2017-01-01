Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
All-Corn Diet Turns Hamsters into Cannibals (theguardian.com)
> "Improperly cooked maize-based diets have been associated with higher rates of homicide, suicide and cannibalism in humans"

Maybe it's a huge shortcut to say this but could this be a reason the ancient American civilizations (Mayas, Aztecs, Inca) had violent rituals? Their diet was very focused on corn.

Corn was traditionally treated with lime to make it more nutritious:

  Nixtamalized maize has several benefits over 
  unprocessed grain: it is more easily ground; its 
  nutritional value is increased; flavor and aroma 
  are improved; and mycotoxins are reduced. Lime 
  and ash are highly alkaline: the alkalinity helps 
  the dissolution of hemicellulose, the major 
  glue-like component of the maize cell walls,
- https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Nixtamalization

Modern commercial Corn tortillas are also treated with lime.

