Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
More than one million people will work from coworking spaces in 2017 (deskmag.com)
18 points by imartin2k 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 8 comments | favorite





After working from a home office for five years, moving into a coworking space last fall was a game-changer. I'm not the kind of person that gets excited about much, but I couldn't help but wax poetic about it to every person I talked to for a solid month. The work-life separation, perks of being downtown, and network effects of being around other entrepreneurs has hugely amped up my productivity and opened doors for my businesses. I've heard that the quality of these spaces varies widely, but as a developer all I need is a permanent desk to leave my monitor/keyboard/mouse, for the third of the price of an office.

reply


A coworking space sounds amazing compared to our current office setup, somehow management has landed on the the worst of all worlds. Teams are in horseshoe shaped areas with managers in glass walled private offices facing into the horseshoe. The plain old worker scrubs like me, however, are in tiny cubicles that are about waist high within the horseshoe, and they have three people crammed into each cubicle in parts of the office. So you get all of the noise and lack of privacy of an open office layout (your manager is straight up watching your monitor from his or her private office), but we are on these crappy desktops so no mobility like one would have in an open office...

reply


Noticed a local coworking space added a coffee bar and small brewery as well as a open mic platform area. From that it appears as though it's heading the reverse of where cafes ended up being co-working spaces from those sipping a latte for six hours.

Coworking spaces don't feel comfortable enough to even work at in the first place. It's as noisy as a coffee shop, but at least you have a desk you might not get the next day.

reply


I worked in one and it was awful. Always had to be hoping that your neighbor was respectful, and even if you got lucky and they were, then you had to hope that they stayed long enough, before some other neighbor came in and ultimately created an undesirable co-working space.

It's 2017 and we have the internet. When will (internet) companies start embracing telecommuting more?

reply


The internet still sucks in 2017. I still can't make a 3-way video call between people in 3 countries without having to say "Can you hear me" every 5 minutes and then having to repeat stuff all the time.

And if one of those 3 people is in China, forget the idea of a 3-way call.

reply


Depends on the style of the space. IMO, hot-desks are an optional subset of co-working. I own a small building that we operate as a co-working space - a few small 1-2 person businesses in a mixture of open plan and private office spaces. I enjoy it.

Some of us need to get away from distracting kids at home, or have a shared space for client meetings, enjoy the friendships and banter, etc.

reply


We rented a 2-person "private office" at a local coworking space in Seattle. Unfortunately we only lasted about a month before giving up and returning to our home office. The problem was, even though they called them "private offices", each office was only separated by a thin layer of glass which did not block any sound, and consequently you ended up hearing every conversation in every office adjacent to yours. This made it impossible to get any work done, especially since some of our neighbors happened to be on the phone all day as part of their work.

reply


Lack of personal space hell is to where realty bubble leads. Sigh.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: