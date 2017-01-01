reply
Coworking spaces don't feel comfortable enough to even work at in the first place. It's as noisy as a coffee shop, but at least you have a desk you might not get the next day.
It's 2017 and we have the internet. When will (internet) companies start embracing telecommuting more?
And if one of those 3 people is in China, forget the idea of a 3-way call.
Some of us need to get away from distracting kids at home, or have a shared space for client meetings, enjoy the friendships and banter, etc.
