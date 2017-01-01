|
|Ask HN: Is it ok that founders are taking to social media about politics?
|
20 points by vilified_throw 28 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 29 comments | favorite
|Is it fair that technology company founders are taking to social media and claiming that their entire company is against Trump's executive order? This feels like the definition of entitlement and quite honestly hypocrisy. As long as you prescribe to the founders political beliefs all good. Think if you're an employee of any of these company's and support Trump how'd you feel. Vilified... Alienated. Causing a stressful work environment. Aren't these the sort of things that social justice warriors claim to be fighting against?
The founders absolutely have the right to say what they believe, but saying their entire company takes a stance on a political issue rubs me the wrong way.
|
I must be missing the part where people are being forced to work for founders they disagree with. "Free market" and all that...
Like it or not, companies operate within a policy framework. The decisions and actions that are being undertaken absolutely are affecting companies in material ways and it's entirely appropriate for leadership to publicly advocate for / against policies according to its interests--whether it relates to trade, recruitment, culture / morale. Hell, even for pure PR reasons as is surely the case at times.
