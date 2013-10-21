Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Acer 1GB Vista Class Action Settlement (2013) (acerlawsuit.com)
1 point by yuhong 38 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 2 comments | favorite





For those wondering what this lawsuit was about, here's the summary from the FAQ page:

"This lawsuit claims that the Acer Notebooks did not contain sufficient memory to properly run the pre-installed operating system, including Microsoft Windows Vista Home Premium, Business, and/or Ultimate operating systems (“Vista Premium OS”). Plaintiffs claim that per Microsoft’s requirements, a computer must have more than 1 gigabyte (“GB”) of RAM in order to properly run the Vista Premium OS. The Acer Notebooks covered in this lawsuit contain 1 GB or less of RAM to be shared between the system and the graphics. Plaintiffs claim that as a result of this insufficient system memory, Acer’s Notebooks suffered from freezing, crashes, lock-ups, and other poor performance.

The Court has not determined who is right. Rather, the Parties have agreed to settle the lawsuit to avoid the uncertainties and expenses associated with ongoing litigation. The Court granted Final Approval to the settlement on October 21, 2013."

reply


The fun thing is that class action lawsuits are easy to drag on. In this case, they filed only in March 2009, but imagine if they filed in early 2007 when 512Mbit DDR2 chips was around $5 and then DRAM prices declined by the time they finally settled.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: