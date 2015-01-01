Hacker News
new
|
comments
|
show
|
ask
|
jobs
|
submit
login
How both TCP and Ethernet checksums fail (2015)
(
evanjones.ca
)
13 points
by
mmastrac
4 hours ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
3 comments
|
favorite
wfunction
1 minute ago
I still don't understand how 4-byte CRCs are sufficient. Can someone explain?
reply
aftbit
3 minutes ago
Can we somehow strengthen the TCP checksum? Asking all application-layer protocols to implement something that the lower layer is supposed to give for free seems unwise in the long run.
reply
greglindahl
1 minute ago
It's written into the standard, so it's hard to change. If you strengthen it, you run the risk of vendors offloading it and getting it wrong some tiny fraction of the time.
reply
Guidelines
|
FAQ
|
Support
|
API
|
Security
|
Lists
|
Bookmarklet
|
DMCA
|
Apply to YC
|
Contact
Search:
reply