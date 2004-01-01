Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
“Your name has come to our attention.” (c4i.org)
This page is unchanged since 2004: http://web.archive.org/web/20040205045023/http://www.c4i.org...

How could a market like this work? They get to decide how much your information is worth... after you sent it to them? Or you send them a teaser and they make an offer for the rest?

A black market for buying and selling (illegal) information. I wonder why they list bank-transfers, cash and "CryptoCredits" which links to paypal, but not bitcoin as a payment option.

The page predates bitcoin by about five years

A lovely piece of fiction?

Or a clever fishing expedition!

