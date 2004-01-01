Hacker News
new
|
comments
|
show
|
ask
|
jobs
|
submit
login
“Your name has come to our attention.”
(
c4i.org
)
16 points
by
pizza
20 minutes ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
6 comments
|
favorite
flashman
6 minutes ago
This page is unchanged since 2004:
http://web.archive.org/web/20040205045023/http://www.c4i.org...
reply
seiferteric
4 minutes ago
How could a market like this work?
They
get to decide how much your information is worth... after you sent it to them? Or you send them a teaser and they make an offer for the rest?
reply
JeffAllen
3 minutes ago
A black market for buying and selling (illegal) information. I wonder why they list bank-transfers, cash and "CryptoCredits" which links to paypal, but not bitcoin as a payment option.
reply
flashman
2 minutes ago
The page predates bitcoin by about five years
reply
noobermin
8 minutes ago
A lovely piece of fiction?
reply
jerkstate
7 minutes ago
Or a clever fishing expedition!
reply
Guidelines
|
FAQ
|
Support
|
API
|
Security
|
Lists
|
Bookmarklet
|
DMCA
|
Apply to YC
|
Contact
Search:
reply