Elect more leaders who come from STEM backgrounds (314action.org)
The thing is that I don't care if a politician has a background in STEM subjects - in fact, if they have a STEM background, I prefer they also have a political science background or something that has to do with public policy. It doesn't need to be a formal degree if the person has a long history of political experience. This is for state level or higher. Local elections I doubt it matters so much.

I do, however, fully expect elected officials to take those in the STEM fields seriously and listen to their advice like they would listen to any expert.

I do want the elected officals to appoint STEM folks to the appropriate departments. I want someone well-versed in science to head the EPA and the like. Similarly, I want someone with teaching experience (and confidence in bettering public education) to head education. And so on.

The majority of Einsatzgruppen (SS) officers had PhDs.

Anecdotes aside, I used to think this way until I realized that being a leader is about a lot more than raw intelligence.

The best leaders (business, political or otherwise) have a unique mental resolve that is a lot stronger than the rest of us. They need to be able to thrive in chaos and stay motivated when everything is falling apart.

I arrived at this conclusion after years of looking at various CEOs and scoffing at how easily I could do the job--just make arbitrary decisions, take credit when they work and deflect when they don't, right?

It wasn't until I worked for a company that was teetering on failure that I realized there was more to it. While I would have felt completely overwhelmed, frustrated and defeated, this CEO somehow managed to stay positive and kept fighting for years until the business was in the clear.

I didn't like her politics, but Margaret Thatcher had a BSc in Chemistry, and went on to work as a research chemist.

She understood the problem of climate change: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VnAzoDtwCBg

We need fewer leaders with legal backgrounds as well. The law trains you to argue a case by selectively ignoring unfavorable evidence, and guess what our politicians are incredibly good at?

Because it works so well in China ?

Also Ahmadinejad has a master in civil engineering, a PhD in transportation engineering, and has taught as a professor (apparently he has returned to that job).

The Soviet Union had a bunch of engineers in their government too and they made all kinds of stupid decisions anyway. I don't think the composition of the government matters as much as its structure and as governments go I think the US has a decent one.

I think the problem is more who our politicians are listening to then what they actually believe themselves. Banning lobbying would probably do a lot more than just trying to elect a bunch of scientists and engineers.

About a third of the PMs here in Portugal were also engineers, yet we're not exactly topping the charts of the EU (at least, not the good ones).

As trivia, the current UN secretary-general - one of our former PMs - is a Physics and Electrical Engineering graduate.

In my view, the entire education process in China is ideological from the git go. Techies in China just happen to be more likely to be groomed for government positions.

I suspect that non-Western countries have different preferences for what disciplines to study. For instance, they probably don't have much use for degrees in US law or European art history. STEM subjects happen to be more portable across borders, and can be turned into a job that can pay off more quickly -- a practical issue when you can't fall back on family money.

Is it not working well in China, or even Iran?

Iran is a Theocracy and Authoritarian and China is Authoritarian. So I'd say, not so good.

>>Iran is a Theocracy and Authoritarian

Thanks to the CIA

>>China is Authoritarian.

Yes but I would argue they are making large strides in freedom, clearly they have a LONG way to go but you have to see the changes in both the government and the culture.

Is this improvement a result of STEM leaders? Is America's decline in this area also a result of a regression in our Leaders? America used to have Inventors, Businessmen, even scientists as leaders.

If you ask some Chinese, they're unlikely to be happy with the results. Just look at just how horrible smog is in Beijing. How they're destroying the savings of the Chinese people. The total and completely endemic corruption ...

> Just look at just how horrible smog is in Beijing.

Huh? Have you looked at it recently? Beijing has made incredible strides in solving air pollution problems. They turned around the situation quickly to pretty decent results -- give them some more time and I'm sure they'll do even better.

China is not doing that bad. And I think one of the reasons why is in fact that high amount of STEM-educated folks in the politburo.

They did let it get pretty bad though, I was only there once in 2008 after the games and it was already pretty crazy back then.

People with decent STEM backgrounds can be MUCH more gainfully employed elsewhere. Higher echelons of US government are badly underpaid, which is why they attract the kind of "talent" they do. A Google search shows that it takes $110K to decently get by in DC. $175K for someone who is expected to be at the top of their game is a bad deal when a professional can make two to three times as much in the private sector. So you get a bunch of has-beens who aren't good for anything else. The only exception I can think of is the USDS, where idealistic young people go to serve their country and take a massive pay cut (which is even more massive if you factor in the opportunity cost), but sooner or later life will catch up to them, too, and they'll discover they need to save for retirement and college, pay for private school for their kids, etc, etc. Shit's expensive.

I'm not hopeful. I am young but my experince has been that moving up the leadership or management ladder requires a vastly different set of skills than stem and if you are serious about doing it you will have to leave your stem behind, or you simply won't be able to compete.

True. But your background lasts. Management gives you people skills, organizational ones, teaches you to listen, and a sense of duty towards your team members. Couple that to a solid technical/scientific background, and you got a prepared leader.

https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/monkey-cage/wp/2015/11/1...

Elect more leaders who come from a Philosophy background.

Just stop electing republicans for a start.

Margaret Thatcher comes to mind. Jimmy Carter comes to mind.

