I do, however, fully expect elected officials to take those in the STEM fields seriously and listen to their advice like they would listen to any expert.
I do want the elected officals to appoint STEM folks to the appropriate departments. I want someone well-versed in science to head the EPA and the like. Similarly, I want someone with teaching experience (and confidence in bettering public education) to head education. And so on.
Anecdotes aside, I used to think this way until I realized that being a leader is about a lot more than raw intelligence.
The best leaders (business, political or otherwise) have a unique mental resolve that is a lot stronger than the rest of us. They need to be able to thrive in chaos and stay motivated when everything is falling apart.
I arrived at this conclusion after years of looking at various CEOs and scoffing at how easily I could do the job--just make arbitrary decisions, take credit when they work and deflect when they don't, right?
It wasn't until I worked for a company that was teetering on failure that I realized there was more to it. While I would have felt completely overwhelmed, frustrated and defeated, this CEO somehow managed to stay positive and kept fighting for years until the business was in the clear.
She understood the problem of climate change: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VnAzoDtwCBg
Also Ahmadinejad has a master in civil engineering, a PhD in transportation engineering, and has taught as a professor (apparently he has returned to that job).
I think the problem is more who our politicians are listening to then what they actually believe themselves. Banning lobbying would probably do a lot more than just trying to elect a bunch of scientists and engineers.
As trivia, the current UN secretary-general - one of our former PMs - is a Physics and Electrical Engineering graduate.
I suspect that non-Western countries have different preferences for what disciplines to study. For instance, they probably don't have much use for degrees in US law or European art history. STEM subjects happen to be more portable across borders, and can be turned into a job that can pay off more quickly -- a practical issue when you can't fall back on family money.
Thanks to the CIA
>>China is Authoritarian.
Yes but I would argue they are making large strides in freedom, clearly they have a LONG way to go but you have to see the changes in both the government and the culture.
Is this improvement a result of STEM leaders? Is America's decline in this area also a result of a regression in our Leaders? America used to have Inventors, Businessmen, even scientists as leaders.
Huh? Have you looked at it recently? Beijing has made incredible strides in solving air pollution problems. They turned around the situation quickly to pretty decent results -- give them some more time and I'm sure they'll do even better.
China is not doing that bad. And I think one of the reasons why is in fact that high amount of STEM-educated folks in the politburo.
