Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Uber drives down taxi drivers' pay up to 10% (darwininvestingnetwork.com)
12 points by SQL2219 50 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 4 comments | favorite





If I were a taxi driver, I would sell my medallion while it still has some value and start driving for Uber and Lyft, doing deliveries for Prime Now and Grubhub, etc.

reply


Uber pool is becoming a real and separate disruptor that seems to compete more with public transport than taxis. I would like to see stats on what's happening with buses and subways. In Miami it's about the same price to take an Uber pool ($2.50-$3) as it is to take a bus ($2.25), while being significantly better. UberX feels like Netflix's DVD phase, a precursor to the real, defensible, network-effect dependent, core competency of pool.

reply


With any luck this will be 90% soon. Not 100% or those idiots will drive for Uber and we'll need to start over.

reply


You can vote out bad Uber drivers. Can't do that with bad taxi drivers

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: