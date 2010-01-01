Hacker News
new
|
comments
|
show
|
ask
|
jobs
|
submit
login
Uber drives down taxi drivers' pay up to 10%
(
darwininvestingnetwork.com
)
12 points
by
SQL2219
50 minutes ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
4 comments
|
favorite
twblalock
0 minutes ago
If I were a taxi driver, I would sell my medallion while it still has some value and start driving for Uber and Lyft, doing deliveries for Prime Now and Grubhub, etc.
reply
thinkloop
11 minutes ago
Uber pool is becoming a real and separate disruptor that seems to compete more with public transport than taxis. I would like to see stats on what's happening with buses and subways. In Miami it's about the same price to take an Uber pool ($2.50-$3) as it is to take a bus ($2.25), while being significantly better. UberX feels like Netflix's DVD phase, a precursor to the real, defensible, network-effect dependent, core competency of pool.
reply
nilved
16 minutes ago
With any luck this will be 90% soon. Not 100% or those idiots will drive for Uber and we'll need to start over.
reply
brianwawok
4 minutes ago
You can vote out bad Uber drivers. Can't do that with bad taxi drivers
reply
Guidelines
|
FAQ
|
Support
|
API
|
Security
|
Lists
|
Bookmarklet
|
DMCA
|
Apply to YC
|
Contact
Search:
reply