Ask HN: How do I escape the echo chamber?

Apple fan? Find a pro-Android site. I'm an increasingly adamant progressive, but I make sure to read r/the_donald (if only to scan their vile talking points). I make sure to read twitter feeds of people deeply critical not only of Silicon Valley, but of capitialism entirely.
But be aware that lots of people engage in deliberately manipulative behavior in social networks these days. You need to be extremely critical of everything you read as you widen your social network, until you can safely weed out the bad actors you may have introduced.
reply
FB is echo chamber central. Your FB "friends" just freak out, start calling you names if you say something contrary to their beliefs. Many of the people I considered rather rational started making completely nonsensical arguments.
I've always considered myself rather liberal, but watching the recent developments, alt-right arguments make a lot of sense.
Apple fan? Find a pro-Android site. I'm an increasingly adamant progressive, but I make sure to read r/the_donald (if only to scan their vile talking points). I make sure to read twitter feeds of people deeply critical not only of Silicon Valley, but of capitialism entirely.
But be aware that lots of people engage in deliberately manipulative behavior in social networks these days. You need to be extremely critical of everything you read as you widen your social network, until you can safely weed out the bad actors you may have introduced.
reply