Ask HN: How do I escape the echo chamber?
4 points by marcus_holmes 53 minutes ago | 3 comments
I know my social feed is an echo chamber. I have tried to cultivate a varied group of friends so that I get to see alternative points of view, but it's not working. How can I see a wider variety of opinions in my social feed?





The answer to this is trivial: find people with dissenting opinions and put them in your feed.

Apple fan? Find a pro-Android site. I'm an increasingly adamant progressive, but I make sure to read r/the_donald (if only to scan their vile talking points). I make sure to read twitter feeds of people deeply critical not only of Silicon Valley, but of capitialism entirely.

But be aware that lots of people engage in deliberately manipulative behavior in social networks these days. You need to be extremely critical of everything you read as you widen your social network, until you can safely weed out the bad actors you may have introduced.

I tend to be in a liberal bubble chamber. What I do is bookmark conservative websites in a bookmark folder and then periodically open all tabs into a new window to read. My conservative sites of choice for what it's worth are The American Conservative, National Review, The Spectator, The Federalist, The Weekly Standard and then a couple of religious sites for good measure, The National Catholic Review and Commentary (Conservative Jewish.)

Go on Youtube. There are tons of opposing view points from left/right, liberal/conservative sides.

FB is echo chamber central. Your FB "friends" just freak out, start calling you names if you say something contrary to their beliefs. Many of the people I considered rather rational started making completely nonsensical arguments.

I've always considered myself rather liberal, but watching the recent developments, alt-right arguments make a lot of sense.

