reply
It will net only the most retarded entrapment arrests possible. It's tantamount to searching people's bags for postcards and magazines, because there might be terrorist postcards or terrorist magazines.
Yes, there may be terrorists who send postcards and read magazines (even newspapers!) but, ah... how does that prevent violent actions?
That way if the world ends while you're away you'll be able to read about it in the morning
Seems like a golden opportunity for another country to step up and become the "conference center of the world". I'd LOL extra hard if it turned out to be Mexico.
Can I suggest Canada for this purpose? We're a cheaper conference destination than the USA, Europe, or Japan; have a fluently English-speaking population anywhere conferences would be held (most people in Montreal are bilingual); have good infrastructure; and most international visitors to the USA already fly over Canada anyway.
This would be unfortunate for conference attendees from Central and South America, but they're far outnumbered by the conference attendees from Europe and Asia.
Errr, our field's major conf is in Vancouver every other year and those hotel rooms are crazy pants expensive.
I have since seen a handful of industry conferences take place there, but it hasn't really blown up (one reason, I suspect, is it's reasonably expensive to stay there now - Iceland's decline did not last long!)
edit: I had no idea there was so much China hate here. I'm no fan of certain policies of the government, believe me. I hate the GFW with a passion. But the entrepreneurial community is incredible. There's a lot of skill at the high end and awe-inspiring levels of fearlessness and ambition.
It's not "China hate" when there's legitimate reasons.
Under optimal circumstances, not including airport time which can be considerable, flight time between New York and Shanghai is 15 hours.
Add in a few hours to check-in, clear customs, plus other nonsense and you're up to 18. Under ideal circumstances.
If you're talking about America and Europe? Nope.
And regardless, kindly don't resort to name calling.
reply