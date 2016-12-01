Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Tripling Down Against USA Conference Hosting (ocallahan.org)
The part about an initiative to look up visitors phones and social media is BS. This measure was introduced in June last year when the president wasn't Trump. Went into effect in December, when Trump already won but had no authority. One random link from google: http://www.politico.com/story/2016/12/foreign-travelers-soci...

Either way, it is NIGHTMARE MODE stupidity.

It will net only the most retarded entrapment arrests possible. It's tantamount to searching people's bags for postcards and magazines, because there might be terrorist postcards or terrorist magazines.

Yes, there may be terrorists who send postcards and read magazines (even newspapers!) but, ah... how does that prevent violent actions?

Australia and New Zealand.

That way if the world ends while you're away you'll be able to read about it in the morning

Side note: Could the mods remove "?m=1" from the URL? On a mobile device, the URL without that GET parameter redirects to the URL with that parameter to show the mobile site. On a non-mobile device, the URL with the parameter looks rather different from the URL without the parameter.

Just the first ripples against the shore of what I expect to be a tsunami of unexpected consequences.

Seems like a golden opportunity for another country to step up and become the "conference center of the world". I'd LOL extra hard if it turned out to be Mexico.

Can I suggest Canada for this purpose? We're a cheaper conference destination than the USA, Europe, or Japan; have a fluently English-speaking population anywhere conferences would be held (most people in Montreal are bilingual); have good infrastructure; and most international visitors to the USA already fly over Canada anyway.

This would be unfortunate for conference attendees from Central and South America, but they're far outnumbered by the conference attendees from Europe and Asia.

> We're a cheaper conference destination than the USA, Europe, or Japan

Errr, our field's major conf is in Vancouver every other year and those hotel rooms are crazy pants expensive.

Why do you think Canada wouldn't be as good for Central or South Americans? There are flights to Central and South America from almost everywhere in Canada. I speak Spanish in Canada often.

Two reasons. First, flying to Canada is simply a longer flight. Second, the USA has some rules concerning passengers on flights in US airspace; it's possible that people who couldn't attend a conference in the USA wouldn't be allowed to fly over the USA either.

They mostly have issued with flights that transit through the US, which you can avoid.

A few years ago I raised the idea (on Twitter) of Iceland being a nice "neutral" venue that's equally (in)convenient for both US and European attendees, very liberal and progressive, and, at the time, cheap for a Nordic country.

I have since seen a handful of industry conferences take place there, but it hasn't really blown up (one reason, I suspect, is it's reasonably expensive to stay there now - Iceland's decline did not last long!)

The next most important start-up hub after SF is Beijing. It's much more affordable than SF, but there are other concerns with hosting conferences there such as pollution, speech and media controls and a lot of regulation in general.

edit: I had no idea there was so much China hate here. I'm no fan of certain policies of the government, believe me. I hate the GFW with a passion. But the entrepreneurial community is incredible. There's a lot of skill at the high end and awe-inspiring levels of fearlessness and ambition.

That would be great for conferences if it wasn't for everything you mentioned plus high levels of govt corruption and IP theft. The lack of open Internet alone is enough that the vast majority of conferences simply cannot be held there.

It's not "China hate" when there's legitimate reasons.

In what way is Beijing a legitimate counterpoint to an American lurch toward despotism?

..like being able to use unfiltered internet?

pollution?

Like the 20+ hours of travel to get there?

From where does it take 20 hours to get to Beijing? SFO to Beijing is just over half that.

You're already on the Pacific coast. Not everyone on the planet is.

Under optimal circumstances, not including airport time which can be considerable, flight time between New York and Shanghai is 15 hours.

Add in a few hours to check-in, clear customs, plus other nonsense and you're up to 18. Under ideal circumstances.

A lot more people on the planet live near Beijing than near Iceland.

If you're talking about India and China, sure.

If you're talking about America and Europe? Nope.

Sorry, mods can be real asshats on here.

That only mods are 'dang and 'sctb. Are you referring to them? Or do you mean members who are downvoting? If the latter, please don't refer to them as mods.

And regardless, kindly don't resort to name calling.

While the idea of Iceland is great, being in the middle of the Atlantic. But this means that it's close to no one, including likely conference organizers.

Spain makes the most sense. Geographically, more or less. And economically too, I think.

Unfortunately for me, being in New Zealand, Spain is literally as far away as you can get.

It better fucking not be Dubai.

Do we need conferences at all?

Im heading to a US security conference in a couple weeks. I really dont want to go but have to meet with a client there. If i am given any guff at the boarder im going to tell that client why we can no longer do business.

