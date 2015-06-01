Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Ask HN: What are your favorite algorithms?
51 points by EFruit 6 hours ago
Post any algorithms you think are cool, inventive, or useful. PDF links or blog posts are appreciated.

My current favorite is SWIM. https://www.cs.cornell.edu/~asdas/research/dsn02-swim.pdf






I feel I have to mention the algorithm for matching with mismatches which I published in my thesis (http://www.daemonology.net/papers/thesis.pdf), simply because it gave me a legitimate opportunity to use the phrase "Fourier Transform of the FreeBSD kernel".

The Fastest and Shortest Algorithm for All Well-Defined Problems: https://arxiv.org/abs/cs/0206022

Abstract: An algorithm M is described that solves any well-defined problem p as quickly as the fastest algorithm computing a solution to p, save for a factor of 5 and low-order additive terms. M optimally distributes resources between the execution of provably correct p-solving programs and an enumeration of all proofs, including relevant proofs of program correctness and of time bounds on program runtimes. M avoids Blum's speed-up theorem by ignoring programs without correctness proof. M has broader applicability and can be faster than Levin's universal search, the fastest method for inverting functions save for a large multiplicative constant. An extension of Kolmogorov complexity and two novel natural measures of function complexity are used to show that the most efficient program computing some function f is also among the shortest programs provably computing f.

The catch is that the constants in the big-O are enormous.

As basic as it is, and completely uninventive, I've always loved Dijkstra's algorithm.

It was probably the algorithm that cemented my love of computer science, it's such an elegant solution to a problem and so simple once you understand it.

The burrows-wheeler transform is pretty interesting https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Burrows%E2%80%93Wheeler_transf.... It's behind the bzip compression format.

Contrastive divergence for RBMs. Incredibly simple, but absolutely beautiful how it modifies the energy surface. Also, just in general a cool use of Gibbs sampling.

ROAM: Real-time Optimally Adapting Meshes https://graphics.llnl.gov/ROAM/roam.pdf

Whitted's recursive ray tracing algorithm https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ray_tracing_(graphics)#Recursi...

PageRank

Token Bucket. Very lightweight way to implement rate limiting.

PHP implementation: https://github.com/bandwidth-throttle/token-bucket

Didn't knew it by that name:

http://nginx.org/en/docs/http/ngx_http_limit_req_module.html

Bloom filters: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bloom_filter

Number Theoretic Transform aka Discrete Fourier Transform.

The algorithms for computing it are beautiful and have enabled much of the technology we see around us today.

Also, fft gets an obligatory mention

Tomasulo's algorithm: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tomasulo_algorithm

A modified version of it is used in most CPU register out-of-order execution

Backpropagation

I have never seen anything more elegant than Disjoint Set Datastructure https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Disjoint-set_data_structure

Metropolis-Hastings:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Metropolis%E2%80%93Hastings_al...

http://michaeljflynn.net/2015/06/01/my-favorite-algorithm-me...

This is possibly my favorite as well. MCMC in general is pretty magical.

Simplex. If you can transform your NP hard optimization problem into an LP, simplex can often work like magic.

Great question. Without a doubt, my favourite is the Burrows-Wheeler transform (as used by bzip2)

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Burrows%E2%80%93Wheeler_transf...

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4n7NPk5lwbI

It looks like SWIM scales better than Raft. Are there well-known production systems that use it?

Linear Hybrid Cellular Automata: https://pdfs.semanticscholar.org/7835/161f253ab117a3666fa8e7...

Parallelizable and efficient method for producing high quality pseudo random bits.

Designed to achieve maximal period (with 500 bit state the period of repetition is one less than 2^500).

Can be run backwards or forwards. Running it backwards undoes running it forwards and reproduces the pseudo random bits in reverse order.

AIXI

