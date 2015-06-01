Ask HN: What are your favorite algorithms?

My current favorite is SWIM.
https://www.cs.cornell.edu/~asdas/research/dsn02-swim.pdf
Abstract: An algorithm M is described that solves any well-defined problem p as quickly as the fastest algorithm computing a solution to p, save for a factor of 5 and low-order additive terms. M optimally distributes resources between the execution of provably correct p-solving programs and an enumeration of all proofs, including relevant proofs of program correctness and of time bounds on program runtimes. M avoids Blum's speed-up theorem by ignoring programs without correctness proof. M has broader applicability and can be faster than Levin's universal search, the fastest method for inverting functions save for a large multiplicative constant. An extension of Kolmogorov complexity and two novel natural measures of function complexity are used to show that the most efficient program computing some function f is also among the shortest programs provably computing f.
The catch is that the constants in the big-O are enormous.
It was probably the algorithm that cemented my love of computer science, it's such an elegant solution to a problem and so simple once you understand it.
Whitted's recursive ray tracing algorithm https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ray_tracing_(graphics)#Recursi...
PageRank
PHP implementation: https://github.com/bandwidth-throttle/token-bucket
http://nginx.org/en/docs/http/ngx_http_limit_req_module.html
The algorithms for computing it are beautiful and have enabled much of the technology we see around us today.
A modified version of it is used in most CPU register out-of-order execution
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Metropolis%E2%80%93Hastings_al...
http://michaeljflynn.net/2015/06/01/my-favorite-algorithm-me...
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Burrows%E2%80%93Wheeler_transf...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4n7NPk5lwbI
Parallelizable and efficient method for producing high quality pseudo random bits.
Designed to achieve maximal period (with 500 bit state the period of repetition is one less than 2^500).
Can be run backwards or forwards. Running it backwards undoes running it forwards and reproduces the pseudo random bits in reverse order.
