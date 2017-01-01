Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Ask HN: It's 2017, should I learn Python 3 or 2?
1 point by amingilani 9 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 1 comment | favorite
Self taught dev here: I've become a Ruby and Ruby on Rails expert. I've become awesome at Node and Express.js, and even ES6 and React.. I decided it was time to move onto Python and Django.

I began the Coursera specialization and used Python 3 to solve the first course, but then I discovered that the rest of the courses were all using Python 2.

There aren't any Python 3 powered certifications on Coursera and since last year I read the community was on the Depression Stage [1], should I learn Python 3 or 2?

PS- Any great resources you'd recommend?

[1]: https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=10822861






Learn 3. There is no point in learning a legacy system unless you need to support a legacy project. Even then start with 3 then learn the couple of things you need to do to support the older system.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: