|Ask HN: It's 2017, should I learn Python 3 or 2?
1 point by amingilani 9 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 1 comment | favorite
|Self taught dev here: I've become a Ruby and Ruby on Rails expert. I've become awesome at Node and Express.js, and even ES6 and React.. I decided it was time to move onto Python and Django.
I began the Coursera specialization and used Python 3 to solve the first course, but then I discovered that the rest of the courses were all using Python 2.
There aren't any Python 3 powered certifications on Coursera and since last year I read the community was on the Depression Stage [1], should I learn Python 3 or 2?
PS- Any great resources you'd recommend?
[1]: https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=10822861
