Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Apple Modifies System Software Licensing Policy (1992) (groups.google.com)
1 point by yuhong 19 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 1 comment | favorite





I particularly want to talk about "Furthermore, allowing system software to be distributed free of charge via these organizations has limited our ability to convince Apple resellers to distribute and promote Apple system software products to their customers."

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: