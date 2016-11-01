Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Ask HN: Online Security Tips for Newbie Freedom Activists?
I'm becoming active in a local group of citizens (constituents of one electoral district here in the United States) who are trying to promote protection of civil liberties. Many are quite new to any kind of political activism and quite a few are very new to participation in online networks. What are your recommendations for sources of advice on best online security practices, easy for beginners to understand? The local group includes some technology professionals familiar with online security and administration of websites and mailing lists. The group plans to build a public-facing website, an internal use website, a mailing list for group participants, and other online channels of communication. It already operates a Twitter account and Facebook group (which is becoming quite active) and hosts in-person meetings. I would appreciate tips to pass on to new members about personal Internet security best practices and resources for nonprofit organizations or political action organizations to maintain secure communications in a possibly hostile environment.

I like these guides by AP journalist Jonathan Stray:

https://source.opennews.org/en-US/learning/security-journali...

https://source.opennews.org/en-US/learning/security-journali...

In general, I think the two things that activists and journalists need to do that they often don't do, yet is a very common attack vector:

1. Enable two-factor auth on all accounts, especially their email.

2. Care about proper access control.

#2 is something I see violated quite frequently by tech novices, as it is a fairly mundane detail. Such as giving everyone admin level access to the org's Wordpress installation, and someone inevitably gets phished. And then there's the even more common problem of not revoking access when a member leaves.

And of course, phishing seems by far the most common way that groups get hacked. The recent U.S. election is the new canonical example, but I believe it's been the downfall of many other high profile orgs, such as the Associated Press and HBGary.

It's already too late, if you have an active Facebook group where you're discussing this stuff then you're already all tagged and profiled.

I would absolutely start by running a threat modeling exercise, as that will help you focus on the important things and tune out unnecessary FUD (e.g. do you really need to PGP-encrypt everything and run TAILS if you're not being targeted by the NSA?).

Once you have an understanding of what you need to protect and who your main adversaries are, choosing the right tools should become more straightforward.

My favorite guide to threat modeling for activists comes from WITNESS: https://blog.witness.org/2016/11/getting-started-digital-sec...

EFF Surveillance Self-Defense (mentioned elsewhere in this thread) also has a guide to threat modeling, as well as a lot of good resources around how to use various tools.

But my advice: don't choose the tools first, or the non-techies won't understand why they have to use them and may become discouraged by the friction and poor usability they encounter.

the eff guide is really solid for most people [0] but i think its a little laymen for most people. Especially when you get into the activism side of things. Here are the rules i follow.

Rule #1. No phones. If this can't be avoided. burner phones without linked accounts. they cost $30-50, plus some for minutes/sms/basic data. This is good for using maps and visiting forums etc. Burner phones should be able to remove batteries. keep them fully powered down anytime you are near home or in your neighborhood. Major companies and governments are incredibly good at connecting profiles based on ancillary meta-data that you don't even think about.

Rule #2. see rule #1. Your phone isn't secure, get used to it.

rule #3. encrypt everything, use tails and TOR.

[0] https://ssd.eff.org/en

If you are seriously concerned about your security and safety, I would avoid electronic communication completely.

reply


They should think long and hard about the downsides to each presence that they establish and not establish anything until they think they have a really good understanding of them.

This may involve drastic steps like not using email.

Twitter Personality @SwiftOnSecurity has a guide https://decentsecurity.com/ that is reasonable for non-techies to understand and follow.

https://ssd.eff.org/

