Poll: How many generations removed are you from immigration?

I've asked this question twice before on HN (https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=2962242 and https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=688053). Originally, I was simply curious if there was a correlation between being a startup founder or hacker, and being an immigrant or child of an immigrant. My hypothesis was that the adventurous, risk-taking characteristics required to go through being an immigrant are similar to those required to start on a new business venture. Today, I think it goes without saying that this question has taken on new importance. So, once again here's how this works: Go back along your family tree until you reach the first immigrant. That is, the first person who eventually settled in a country other than the one they were born in, regardless of country (i.e. this is not intended to be US-immigrant-centric). Choose only the one answer which corresponds to the most recent immigration. So, for example, if your father is the 3rd generation since immigration but your mother is, herself, an immigrant you would choose "1 generation". Thanks!