The Crisis of the Multiverse
(
nautil.us
)
10 points
by
dnetesn
57 minutes ago
FascinatedBox
6 minutes ago
I'm not sure why, but this site is adding several history entries. It's even worse when I try to navigate down using arrow keys.
samirillian
0 minutes ago
Not to mention, this particular article was called out by another HN article:
https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=13451310
as glorified pseudoscientific clickbait.
jiggliemon
3 minutes ago
Was going to gripe about the same thing. Looks like they're injecting history per scroll event.
