Cumbersome perhaps, but I've seen this used in a big system, and when properly cached and used in the right circumstances, it performs just as well as a single XSLT.
Whether unfortunate, or due to design, most/all of these are still valid.
Stupidly wasteful and kind of a pain for anything complex sure. But, I never found any code I could not write like this.
For example:
http://stackoverflow.com/questions/31437121/how-to-output-am...
Just setting <xsl:output method="text"/> will let you more or less output whatever you want. It doesn't care at that point if the output is valid XML. It is used regularly to convert XML to other text formats using only XSLT.
