Things XSLT can't do (dpawson.co.uk)
Several of these (like #2 and #6, and possibly others) can be accomplished by having XSLT generate the XSLT you use to transform the XML.

Cumbersome perhaps, but I've seen this used in a big system, and when properly cached and used in the right circumstances, it performs just as well as a single XSLT.

This article is from 2003. Notably, since then XSLT 2.0, XPath 2.0, and XSLT 3.0 have been released.

Whether unfortunate, or due to design, most/all of these are still valid.

This is not really helpful, I took over a reduxulusly huge XSLT project a while ago and just used functions the way you would a variable. Aka do ( x, y) { if (x < 10) { Return do (x+1, x + y * 2) } else return y * 2 + x - 1; }

Stupidly wasteful and kind of a pain for anything complex sure. But, I never found any code I could not write like this.

This is an outdated article. Many of the things it claims you cannot do, you can in fact do, you just weren't able to when this was penned.

For example:

http://stackoverflow.com/questions/31437121/how-to-output-am...

Just setting <xsl:output method="text"/> will let you more or less output whatever you want. It doesn't care at that point if the output is valid XML. It is used regularly to convert XML to other text formats using only XSLT.

