|Ask HN: YC Advisor Meetings
1 point by saycheese 9 minutes ago | hide | past | web | discuss | favorite
|My understanding is YC's advisor meetings with the startups they fund focus on doubling the core growth matric week over week by 20%, which would mean roughly doubling it month over month.
What is YC's process for identifying the core matric? On a weekly basis, how do advisors review past plan, results, and advise on future plans?
Basically, I'd like to use the same format for startups I'm working with.
