Ask HN: YC Advisor Meetings
My understanding is YC's advisor meetings with the startups they fund focus on doubling the core growth matric week over week by 20%, which would mean roughly doubling it month over month.

What is YC's process for identifying the core matric? On a weekly basis, how do advisors review past plan, results, and advise on future plans?

Basically, I'd like to use the same format for startups I'm working with.






