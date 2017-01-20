Hacker News
new
|
comments
|
show
|
ask
|
jobs
|
submit
login
Trump filed with FEC for 2020 reelection on Jan 20th, 2017. Huge implications
(
twitter.com
)
5 points
by
dsr12
13 minutes ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
1 comment
|
favorite
selleck
0 minutes ago
So.....Trump is a genius? No one ever thought of doing this before?
I'm thinking she is over-reacting.
reply
Guidelines
|
FAQ
|
Support
|
API
|
Security
|
Lists
|
Bookmarklet
|
DMCA
|
Apply to YC
|
Contact
Search:
I'm thinking she is over-reacting.
reply