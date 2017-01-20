Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Trump filed with FEC for 2020 reelection on Jan 20th, 2017. Huge implications (twitter.com)
5 points by dsr12 13 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 1 comment | favorite





So.....Trump is a genius? No one ever thought of doing this before?

I'm thinking she is over-reacting.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: