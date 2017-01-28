Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Stratus: Servers that won’t quit – The 24 year running computer (cpushack.com)
28 points by protomyth 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 5 comments | favorite





I'd be more interested in the computer system with the longest uptime. I've had Debian systems that have achieved over 1 year uptimes. Could have gone longer but kernel upgrades took precedence over uptime.

reply


OpenVMS or AS/400. Very common for admins to report systems running for 5+ years without crashes while doing real work. People occasionally forget where they're at and have to go looking for them. My company has an AS/400 employees never saw go down or get maintenance over 10 years. It's in use 24/7. They might have some fail-over setup or upgrade when nobody is using it due to traffic patterns. We've just never seen it fail. Their other benefit is they're very hands off with it nearly self-administering.

reply


Note: clocked-down (from 33Mhz) Intel RISC CPUs. It's reliable, sure, but at what cost / MIPS? Power, maintenance, finding spares, opportunity cost from adding new functionality, etc.

Also, how does this compare to the oldest running satellites?

reply


Sounds like a modern day Ship of Theseus (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ship_of_Theseus). I wonder how many parts have been untouched since they were installed on Day 1.

reply


"The use of the cloud for server farms made of hundreds, thousands, and often more computers that are transparent to the user has achieved much the same goal, providing one’s connection to the cloud is also redundant. "

This isn't true at all. The cloud offerings are more like traditional, high availability such as fail-over clusters. They might compete with VMS clusters by now with the right components. Maybe even exceed them except for longevity. Systems like NonStop and Stratus are fault-tolerant systems supposed to get five 9's availability with [hopefully] imperceptible moments of failure that [hopefully] recover immediately. I wouldn't trust a cloud platform for that. The latency alone would probably prevent the solution from matching a local, NonStop cluster.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: