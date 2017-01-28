reply
Also, how does this compare to the oldest running satellites?
This isn't true at all. The cloud offerings are more like traditional, high availability such as fail-over clusters. They might compete with VMS clusters by now with the right components. Maybe even exceed them except for longevity. Systems like NonStop and Stratus are fault-tolerant systems supposed to get five 9's availability with [hopefully] imperceptible moments of failure that [hopefully] recover immediately. I wouldn't trust a cloud platform for that. The latency alone would probably prevent the solution from matching a local, NonStop cluster.
reply