Ask HN: Please Share Your Elastic Beanstalk, Heroku and Engine Yard reviews

Hello I am finalising platform for my new product built on top of RoR/Postgres. I have used Heroku before and it is BEST as far you have $$ in your pocket. Alternative to it I have come across Elastic Beanstalk and engine yard. To be honest engine yard looks just DevOps service on top of Amazon EC2 to me rather then a pure PaaS. Elastic Beanstalk looks closer to what Heroku offers PLUS you have more control over your system. We are looking a platform where we can focus on our product rather then its deployment issues. I would be very thankful if you share your reviews if you have used Heroku, AWS Elastic Beanstalk or even engine Yard.