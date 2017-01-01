Obama, for instance, put a temporary ban on citizens from Iraq (many other presidents have done the same thing). The difference is that he was seen as a god and the press wouldn't dare write something that would disparage him. Most people probably didn't even know about the ban.
However, I do have a problem with banning green card holders and travelers coming back to the US. There also needs to be some time to think things through and figure everything out with Homeland Security.
