Chrome Widevine DRM can no longer be disabled
(
chromium.org
)
72 points
by
ivank
4 hours ago
|
ferbivore
4 minutes ago
Looks like the semi-official Google position is that Widevine should have been impossible to disable all along [1]. Go figure.
[1]:
https://bugs.chromium.org/p/chromium/issues/detail?id=615738...
swiley
1 minute ago
Google is turning the web into things it never should have become. It's very sad.
