Chrome Widevine DRM can no longer be disabled (chromium.org)
Looks like the semi-official Google position is that Widevine should have been impossible to disable all along [1]. Go figure.

[1]: https://bugs.chromium.org/p/chromium/issues/detail?id=615738...

Google is turning the web into things it never should have become. It's very sad.

