Guide: Installing and Running a GNU/Linux Environment on Any Android Device (xda-developers.com)
19 points by edtechdev 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 2 comments | favorite





This keeps all Android underneath though. A real way to do it, is to have hardware drivers, but mobile situation is so messed up, that they simply aren't available most of the time.

I saw some article a while ago, that Nexus 5 got better support upstream now. With Freedreno for graphics it sounds interesting. And it looks like brcmfmac should work for WiFi. Does anyone know if there are drivers that can replace other blobs there?

Here is a list that I found: https://developers.google.com/android/drivers#hammerhead

Some applications will refuse to run or will crash, usually due to the fact that some resources that are usually exposed on GNU/Linux systems are kept hidden by Android.

If your device is rooted, and you use chroot instead of proot, are any of those limitations lifted?

