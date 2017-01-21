Swartz: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Aaron_Swartz
Tourist: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gennady_Korotkevich
George Hotz: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/George_Hotz
And really, the "teenage coding god" meme is just a specific instantiation of the concept of young prodigies. Terrence Tao, Mozart, Ramanujan, Bobby Fischer. So the claim that teenagers can't be competent at their art because of their youth seems silly.
Which is something I can get behind.
The 15 year old programmer can most DEFINITELY be a "prodigy" and will without hesitation have a leg up on most people - including the fact that (s)he will get the experience "sooner" than most. At 25, (s)he will have a decade of experience. At 37, I'm coming up on 6ish years of experience as a programmer (Late bloomer and what not).
That doesn't change the fact that being a "prodigy" doesn't give the breathe and depths of experience that comes with... well... time and age.
I found this article hard to read after getting to this point.
Yeah, ok - so you just rebutted your entire thesis here. Why would writers, directors, and producers want to have 'boring' characters in their movies and shows? It's fiction. Entertainment. That's it.
Do you watch Brooklyn Nine Nine or Longmire and think "that must be exactly what cops are like..."?
(Mackenzie Davis, the "Halt and Catch Fire" photo, is in her late 20s, and Alice Wetterling, the "Silicon Valley" photo, early 30s.)
Some of the best hacks are simple things that work well.
Not to say that success correlates with skills, I suppose, but he's fairly well-regarded as an innovator from an early age. Odd choice of example from the article's author.
I mean, hell, I'm 19 now and a professional web developer. I'm not exactly a "teenage coding god" but I'm definitely good at programming.
The trope exists for a reason. It's not beyond imagination (although it is unrealistic, just like any other trope).
