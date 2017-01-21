Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
No, this article is baseless. Teenagers can be great coders, just like adults can be.

Swartz: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Aaron_Swartz

Tourist: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gennady_Korotkevich

George Hotz: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/George_Hotz

And really, the "teenage coding god" meme is just a specific instantiation of the concept of young prodigies. Terrence Tao, Mozart, Ramanujan, Bobby Fischer. So the claim that teenagers can't be competent at their art because of their youth seems silly.

For any meaningful discussion on this subject to take place, we have to first specify what we mean by "great coders". The skillset required to win programming competitions is very different than what it takes to build maintainable & scalable production systems.

I think the difference is that the article is saying that truly "great" programmers come with experience. Experience you can't have at 15.

Which is something I can get behind.

The 15 year old programmer can most DEFINITELY be a "prodigy" and will without hesitation have a leg up on most people - including the fact that (s)he will get the experience "sooner" than most. At 25, (s)he will have a decade of experience. At 37, I'm coming up on 6ish years of experience as a programmer (Late bloomer and what not).

That doesn't change the fact that being a "prodigy" doesn't give the breathe and depths of experience that comes with... well... time and age.

Has the author seen Silicon Valley? Alice Wetterlund's character isn't a teenager.

Carmack has commented on this piece: "I was making a dent at 19, but in 1990, the game industry didn't have many graybeards. I wouldn't have been so impressive at Bell Labs..."

Firstly, its much easier to break something than build it. You build software with 100,000 lines of code and 1 line has a potential exploit? you did a good job 99,999 times

I found this article hard to read after getting to this point.

Off by one errror.. The ‘cleverest’ programmers are not usually ‘hackers’. in combination with above was the kicker for me

But the system has five-nines security!

Why?

Among other things, because "it's harder to build things than to break them" is a hoary and largely discredit trope. And of course because the "got things right 99,999 times" thing betrays a lack of understanding of how software works.

FTA: "Most coders look pretty boring. Most of us are pretty boring. "

Yeah, ok - so you just rebutted your entire thesis here. Why would writers, directors, and producers want to have 'boring' characters in their movies and shows? It's fiction. Entertainment. That's it.

Do you watch Brooklyn Nine Nine or Longmire and think "that must be exactly what cops are like..."?

it's the same trope as the "all people with autism are secret math geniuses", "nerds lack social skills", etc. the ending of the abomination, "the big bang theory" show will hopefully usher in at least some change... but unlikely, hollywood hates prejudice, but somehow can't overcome stereotypes.

Apparently it is also preposterous for young-ish adult working-age women to be good programmers.

(Mackenzie Davis, the "Halt and Catch Fire" photo, is in her late 20s, and Alice Wetterling, the "Silicon Valley" photo, early 30s.)

Isn't the kid in War Games rather nuanced? It was a while since i watched it, but looking for passwords in a drawer and war dialing is not exactly highly sophisticated h4x0r-skills.

looking for passwords in a drawer and war dialing is not exactly highly sophisticated h4x0r-skills

Some of the best hacks are simple things that work well.

they were when you had to write your own dialer in assembly on cp/m when most people hadn't even touched a computer...

If anything, Silicon Valley did actually subvert this meme.

Question, how good was a teenaged John Carmack?

Given that he started publishing games before he was 20 and had produced Commander Keen, Wolfenstein, and a couple of Dooms before he was 25, I'd guess he was well on his way in his teens.

Not to say that success correlates with skills, I suppose, but he's fairly well-regarded as an innovator from an early age. Odd choice of example from the article's author.

He started releasing games at 19. So probably pretty good.

I mean, hell, I'm 19 now and a professional web developer. I'm not exactly a "teenage coding god" but I'm definitely good at programming.

The trope exists for a reason. It's not beyond imagination (although it is unrealistic, just like any other trope).

Nobody wants to watch a show with mundane, uninspired, boring everyday characters, that have nothing special about them. OP needs to learn about tropes and character design before criticizing, because he clearly can see only his point of view.

