Ask HN: Is a master degree in CS worth it

I'm an Architecture graduate who's looking to change careers. I've dabbled with coding for years but feel a formalised education may be prudent in enabling me to make the change. Has anybody else made a similar switch, and if so what did they encounter?
No if: you want to work as a software engineer (made the mistake myself, some friends are in lead positions and earn way more than me and have generally more opportunities because they worked two years more than me, even if I graduated with a 3.8 GPA from one of the top 2 unis of the country) or if you think it will boost your skills as a developer (Udemy/Coursera work better).
Maybe: if you want to work in the government where these things have a value. But spending two years of your life (even if with a scholarship) doing something that might not turn out to be a good investment just for this reason is insane.
