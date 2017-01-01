Show HN: Wozle – a simple social word game for iOS

I create a simple social word game called Wozle (https://wozle.net), it has been a project that was meant to be completed 5 years ago, but I never had the motivation and the confidence to release it. For this reason I decided to put a goal for the 2017 and release it. It's pretty simple, it was inspired by a game of a former colleague called "Hello Words".

The reasons behind releasing the game are essentially 2:

* I have a similar puzzle game in mind but for maths, which I think has a great potential, but I feel uncomfortable to invest time and money on it without knowing the space. * I wanted to understand if the social gaming space is viable for a single dev (or small) team with limited budget or if it's a market that has too much competition for a newcomers.

I am not expecting to be the next "Ruzzle", "Words With Friends" or "Letterpress". I hope to perform averagely and at least cover the costs of the server, in the meantime learning on my mistakes and sharing what I am doing hoping people can also learn something interesting.

I wrote the first post with more details about the project: https://sideeffects.xyz/2017/a-journey-into-the-mobile-indie-games-space-part-1/

If you have any recommendation or question I would be happy to listen/reply.