Open Budgets India: Making India's Budgets Open, Usable and Easy to Comprehend
openbudgetsindia.org
gaurav_godhwani
29 minutes ago
gaurav_godhwani
29 minutes ago
This is an on-going project; in the coming months, we will work towards expanding the coverage of budget data available on the portal and present a greater proportion of the data in machine readable formats (i.e. CSVs and MS-Excel, instead of only PDFs). Moreover, we will also be adding a database for facilitating inter-State comparability of budget data across years. However, we believe it is necessary to carry out this expansion as an incremental, public process. Hence, we have made the beta version of OBI live and we are seeking feedback and suggestions (from all potential users) on how could this portal be made more useful in future.
gaurav_godhwani
28 minutes ago
Open Budgets India(OBI) is a comprehensive and user-friendly open data portal that can facilitate free, easy and timely access to relevant data on government budgets in India. The portal provides budget information of different tiers of government in India (Union Budget, State Budgets, and Budgets of several Municipal Corporations across the country) in accessible and open (non-proprietary) formats.
