Ask HN: What are your profitable side projects?
35 points by jiblyyyy 2 hours ago





IndieHackers.com will break $3-4k in monthly revenue this month or next, mostly from advertising. It costs me <$200/mo to run. It features all sorts of interviews with developers running profitable side projects themselves, so check it out if you're looking for ideas or inspiration!

How did you market this to get that many visitors?

Desktop utilities: http://www.rlvision.com

I've been making freeware and shareware for a long time. Some are shareware and still make some (not much) money.

Edit: You might be interested in this retrospective I wrote about my personal favorite utilities: http://www.rlvision.com/blog/16-years-with-flash-renamer-a-d...

I've published many courses on Udemy.com (http://udemy.com/user/sgslo).

Creating the courses is fun, and exchanging correspondence with students is fantastic - they tend to be super motivated and have many ideas for different apps that they want to build.

Easy A - https://easy-a.net/

The website provides a semester simulator that can (accurately) predict student grades, workload, etc for a given course / semester.

It also provides a breakdown of the grade distributions, work load (in hours), difficulty, etc. For every course, professor, and combination there, for universities on the site.

Profitable is relative, I spent around 100 hours tossing the website together and make maybe $100+ a month with a freemium model. I have roughly 2500 active users (not all paying), with zero put into advertising. There is probably potential to grow this, but thus far prying money from students is painful.

Interesting, how was this data made available to you?

Sent in a FOIA request for course(s) and grade distributions. Users can also add data about themselves to improve prediction accuracy:

https://easy-a.net/foia

http://austingwalters.com/foia-requesting-100-universities/

How a Car Works: http://www.howacarworks.com Revenue from Adsense and iOS app salse. Profits around $2,000 per month.

I'm now working on a video series about how cars work which I hope will be a good seller.

Looks nice, except that there are no videos (?) which makes it more difficult to understand, e.g. to tell in what direction gears move, etc.

ContentGems at http://contentgems.com.

CG automatically powers social media, websites and customer newsletters with engaging curated content. It's a serious, profitable side project and we're approaching our fifth year.

Angular on Rails: https://www.angularonrails.com/

I teach Rails developers how to create Angular + Rails applications.

The site has existed since 2014 as an unmonetized blog. In June 2016 I started writing the book, and to date it has made a little over $5,000.

Continuo - http://continuoapp.com

It's a numbers-free habit tracker for iOS, for people who want to self-track but don't want to deal with remembering and inputting precise values all the time.

I'm not buying helicopters off of it, but it brings in $400-$600/month, plus I occasionally get to hear nice little self-improvement stories from my customers.

How are users finding you?

I'm not always sure. There was a Lifehacker feature, and it's been on one of the App Store productivity lists for a few months, but daily sales vary mysteriously and I have no idea where the little spikes come from.

StatusGator: https://statusgator.com

Monitors status pages of cloud services with optional notifications and creates a unified status page of your service dependencies. I wrote a blog post recently about how profitable (barely) it is: https://blog.statusgator.com/anatomy-of-a-profitable-side-pr...

https://www.browseemall.com a cross browser testing application for everybody who does not want to use a cloud based one.

Makes a good amount of cash per year, and is my excuse to experiment with cross platform .net / mono desktop applications.

http://logodust.com - Free open source library of logo designs, money is made through custom logo designs. Very profitable

https://freeyourmusic.com Moving music between different streaming services. Eg. Spotify to Apple Music.

Profits from it have let me invested and co-founded another startup I am building that is 100x more complicated: https://ahoy.io

It's nice because I do not have to worry about salary, as I can live comfortably from the revenue from STAMP.

You can read a lot of stories on IndieHackers, eg. my interview:

https://www.indiehackers.com/businesses/stamp

CronAlarm - https://www.cronalarm.com

A platform for monitoring cron jobs and scheduled tasks. Nobody here is getting rich from it, but it is profitable and brings in some extra cash which is nice.

Looks great. I've used a similar service for a while called Dead Man's Snitch https://deadmanssnitch.com. Your product name is arguably more straight forward.

Do you find it hard to get users at the 50 USD level? Im about to launch a REST api monitoring service as a solo dev and wondering about pricing and user aquisition strategy. Thanks!

I think you should price your service based on your estimated cost +a percentage of profit rather than artificially setting a price.

https://updog.co host a website from your Dropbox or google drive account.

Add password protection, render markdown, and more to come!

Sorry, I don't understand. What's UpDog?

+1. I'm also interested in learning how people have earned from their side projects.

Visit https://www.indiehackers.com

