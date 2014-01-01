Ask HN: What are your profitable side projects?

reply
I've been making freeware and shareware for a long time. Some are shareware and still make some (not much) money.
Edit: You might be interested in this retrospective I wrote about my personal favorite utilities: http://www.rlvision.com/blog/16-years-with-flash-renamer-a-d...
Creating the courses is fun, and exchanging correspondence with students is fantastic - they tend to be super motivated and have many ideas for different apps that they want to build.
The website provides a semester simulator that can (accurately) predict student grades, workload, etc for a given course / semester.
It also provides a breakdown of the grade distributions, work load (in hours), difficulty, etc. For every course, professor, and combination there, for universities on the site.
Profitable is relative, I spent around 100 hours tossing the website together and make maybe $100+ a month with a freemium model. I have roughly 2500 active users (not all paying), with zero put into advertising. There is probably potential to grow this, but thus far prying money from students is painful.
https://easy-a.net/foia
http://austingwalters.com/foia-requesting-100-universities/
I'm now working on a video series about how cars work which I hope will be a good seller.
CG automatically powers social media, websites and customer newsletters with engaging curated content. It's a serious, profitable side project and we're approaching our fifth year.
I teach Rails developers how to create Angular + Rails applications.
The site has existed since 2014 as an unmonetized blog. In June 2016 I started writing the book, and to date it has made a little over $5,000.
It's a numbers-free habit tracker for iOS, for people who want to self-track but don't want to deal with remembering and inputting precise values all the time.
I'm not buying helicopters off of it, but it brings in $400-$600/month, plus I occasionally get to hear nice little self-improvement stories from my customers.
Monitors status pages of cloud services with optional notifications and creates a unified status page of your service dependencies. I wrote a blog post recently about how profitable (barely) it is: https://blog.statusgator.com/anatomy-of-a-profitable-side-pr...
Makes a good amount of cash per year, and is my excuse to experiment with cross platform .net / mono desktop applications.
Profits from it have let me invested and co-founded another startup I am building that is 100x more complicated: https://ahoy.io
It's nice because I do not have to worry about salary, as I can live comfortably from the revenue from STAMP.
https://www.indiehackers.com/businesses/stamp
A platform for monitoring cron jobs and scheduled tasks. Nobody here is getting rich from it, but it is profitable and brings in some extra cash which is nice.
Add password protection, render markdown, and more to come!
