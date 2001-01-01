Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
New organisms have been formed using the first ever 6-letter genetic code (sciencealert.com)
18 points by walterbell 1 hour ago | 6 comments





Definitely interesting work, and some very clever solutions to difficult problems, but to be clear, they only had a single unnatural base pair, and it was only in a plasmid.

Addressing the other comments about this leading to some crazy scifi scenario, imagine telling someone you used machine learning to identify spam emails and they started freaking out about how you're going to start Skynet. If you understand how things really work you can see it's not just implausible, it's that things fundamentally don't work that way.

Very interesting. I like how about half the article was about reassurance that this won't lead to out of control monsters.

Along with the recent article about pig embryos, I wonder if the not-too-distant future will lead to bizarre custom pets, like something out of the Spore video game.

> "The other reason we don't need to be freaking out, says Romesberg, is that these molecules have not been designed to work at all in complex organisms, and seeing as they're like nothing found in nature, there's little chance that this could get wildly out of hand."

This is how the plot of every horror/disaster movie starts.

That's true. I also noticed that whenever I see a helicopter on a screen, the chances of it not crashing or getting shot down are slim.

So in order to protect us from getting whiped out by rogue bacteria from a research lab we MUST ban disaster movies NOW!

> This is how the plot of every horror/disaster movie starts.

Because its a trope. Can you explain how it gets wildly out of hand beyond speculation?

"create organisms with wholly unnatural attributes and traits not found elsewhere in nature" I'd argue that this shouldn't add anything categorically new, just like switching from 32 to 64 bit programs doesn't change the world.

