You're mad. You should grow up and use Ruby, Python or Go.
We're proficient in all of them. And we've delivered some seriously hard core stuff in our time: message queue brokers that handle 1,000,000 simultaneous users in C. Postgresql network protocols in Java. Static webframeworks in Ruby. Devops automation in Python, oh, and a portfolio trading system in C#. A professional uses the language most appropriate to the problem domain. We do have beards and sandles, though.
Source: https://github.com/shellfire-dev/shellfire
